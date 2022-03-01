Man reportedly broke into woman’s home, hid in her attic, duplicated key, and took photos while she slept

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man is accused of breaking into the home of a woman he met on the site OnlyFans, hiding in her attic, and taking photos of her while she slept.

According to Somersworth Police, on Feb. 9 at 4:43 a.m., a woman called 911 because she heard someone inside of her home. Responding officers reportedly found someone on the roof and took him into custody for burglary. Upon further investigation, however, officials learned the suspect, Mauricio Damian Guerrero, met the victim through a social media site. Police say Guerrero drove to New Hampshire from his home state of Pennsylvania and was staying at an Airbnb in Portsmouth.

Somersworth Police took Guerrero into custody on two counts of burglary/nighttime and two counts of burglary/daytime.

WMUR-TV reports Guerrero allegedly hid in the victim’s attic and took photos of the woman’s body while she was sleeping. Investigators reportedly located a tracking device that Guerrero said he wanted to put on her car so he would know her whereabouts.

The Associated Press, which cites court documents, reports Guerrero also allegedly took some of her underwear and duplicated her house key. WMUR says he was released on $2,500 bail and is not allowed to have contact with the victim, must wear an ankle monitor, and cannot enter New Hampshire.