O'fallon, MO

Missouri dad arrested for allegedly punching and shaking his 3-month-old baby

 7 days ago
O'FALLON, Mo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly punching his baby, who was suffering from colic at the time.

According to the O’Fallon Police Department, on Feb. 28 at approximately 2:30 a.m., a man called 911 to report that he "lost his temper and hit his 3-month-old baby." The baby was reportedly not breathing. First responders made it to the scene and were able to get the infant breathing again. The child was transported to a local hospital remains in critical and unstable condition.

The infant’s father Dominic Wacker was arrested on the scene.

Investigators reportedly learned that the child suffered from colic, which they allege led to Wacker "losing his temper and punching and shaking the baby."

He was booked in the St. Charles County Jail on a charge of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in serious physical injury. His bond is set at $75,000 cash.

