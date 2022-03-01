MMA fighter Cain Velasquez accused of attempted murder in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- Professional MMA fighter Cain Velasquez was arrested earlier this week in connection with a shooting.

According to a press release from the San Jose Police Department, on Monday, Feb. 28, officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue. One adult man was reportedly transported to a local hospital after being shot. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Velasquez was identified as a suspect and was later arrested, police say. He was reportedly booked into Santa Clara County main jail and charged with attempted murder.

Police do not know the motive, and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to KRON-TV, Velasquez is a UFC heavyweight champion.