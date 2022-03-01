Paul Klee: Broncos now employ "smartest man I've ever met." Next up should be a new quarterback

DENVER — The new Broncos have new ways of doing things. New, new, new.

They cannot afford to go back to the same ol’ quarterbacks. No, no, no.

Tuesday at the NFL draft combine in Indianapolis, new coach Nathaniel Hackett explained a very interesting addition to his new staff: the new “instructional designer,” a man named John Vieira. Vieira is so new the Broncos don’t yet have a bio of Vieira on their website. So I did some digging.

OK, I checked Vieira’s LinkedIn page: video game designer, high school biology teacher (and freshman boys basketball coach), educational technology coordinator and all of the college degrees (neurobiology, communications, education). Vieira even speaks Portuguese.

Impressive!

“I just know he’s the smartest guy I’ve ever met,” Broncos general manager George Paton said Tuesday.

Bless their hearts, but it wouldn’t be smart to bring back Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock as the quarterbacks. The Broncos need new.

Unfortunately, Denver was not going to fix its longstanding quarterback dilemma on the first day of the draft combine in Indianapolis.

“It’s the most important position in sports,” Paton said.

But I developed a nervous tic, sweaty palms and unsettling flashbacks when Paton and Hackett confirmed they are open to the idea of running it back with Bridgewater or Lock. Bless their hearts, but no, no, no. New is necessary.

On Lock, Hackett said: “He’s had a lot of different systems (with the Broncos and at the University of Missouri). In my past working with quarterbacks that have been through a lot of systems, it’s difficult. What do they believe in? You have one guy say this, another guy say this. Do this footwork or do that. In the end we just want those guys to go out there and play.”

And Paton confirmed Bridgewater remains an option for the Broncos.

Nice guys, and congrats to Drew Lock, who is engaged to longtime lady friend Natalie Newman. They look happy on Instagram.

But the Broncos should have several newer and better options. They could use a bunch of their 11 draft picks (“Five in the first three rounds,” as Paton pointed out) to trade for an established quarterback. They could use the No. 9 overall pick in the draft on a rookie with great promise. They could dip into a thin free agency pool.

“We’re going to exhaust all options to try to get the best guy for the Broncos,” Paton said.

Just don't go back to what failed last year.

There were “no new updates” on Aaron Rodgers, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters. The Packers expect to know Rodgers’ status before free agency opens March 16.

That’s only two weeks away.

“We’re always going to be aggressive,” Paton promised.

Returning Bridgewater and/or Lock would not be aggressive. It would be taking a page from public health officials and doing the same thing that didn’t work the last time.

Hackett prefers three qualities, foremost, in a quarterback: toughness (mental and physical), intelligence, accuracy and, “If you’re lucky you’ll get an athletic guy too,” the new coach said.

The new Broncos are introducing new ideas. Some guys have fishing buddies, golfing buddies, drinking buddies, golf buddies. The new guy we were talking about earlier, Vieira, was Hackett’s “neurobiology buddy.” They attended college at the University of California-Davis, and Vieira is here to coach the coaches. He uses “Powerpoint presentations, interactive testing, all the things he’s using when he teaches (high school) biology,” Hackett said.

“You think about your favorite teacher, it was probably your favorite subject,” Hackett said. “I think everybody wants to have football (be) their favorite subject.”

The Broncos are going the new route. There should be no time for the same ol’ quarterbacks.