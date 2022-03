It’s been two years since Joanna Jedrzejczyk last competed in the UFC, but just because she hasn’t fought doesn’t mean she isn’t busier than ever these days. With a burgeoning business empire being built at home in Poland, the former UFC strawweight champion still trains every day, but is also juggling endorsement deals, television appearances, and other opportunities that have been afforded to her since becoming one of the most recognizable names across combat sports.

UFC ・ 13 HOURS AGO