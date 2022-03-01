How to Integrate Your Webflow Forms with Airtable

Have you ever wondered what domain endings are doing well for startups? Startup of the Year Voting ran for 6 months from June 2021 to January 2022. On Valentine’s Day, the startup of the year winners were announced and we open sourced this startup voting data if anyone would like to use it (still cleaning up and better organizing some of the data, thanks for the patience! I wanted to share some early learnings). Of the winners, I analyzed what domain endings successful startups most often chose. “.com” overwhelming led the way with 66.5% of the startups, followed by “.co” (6.4%), “.io (5.4%), “.ai” (1.7%), “.org” (1.5%), “.net” (1.3%) and then a number of niche domain endings used by less than 1% of the Startup of the Year Winners.

