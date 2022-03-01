ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to Integrate Your Webflow Forms with Airtable

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At Whalesync, we love Webflow. We built our site with Webflow, collect email addresses with Webflow forms, and host blog posts in the Webflow CMS. One of our few gripes with Webflow is that form submissions are not sent to their CMS. Despite being a highly requested feature since 2017, the...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

A major change is coming to your Gmail inbox

In the age of texting, chat platforms and video conferencing, email is still king in many office settings. There’s no pressure to respond right away, and you’re not limited to one or two sentences at a time. We’re human, and we make mistakes. How often do you send...
INTERNET
Hackernoon

How we're Building a Sustainable Social Analytics Platform in Crypto

Memphis is the founder of RedSeaCrypto, a social analytics platform dedicated to supporting crypto investors. Memphis says he is passionate about data and Machine and Deep Learning (MLAL) Red Sea processes and filters all the data it’s collecting through a number of different AI models and presents that information to the user through an Alerts and Analytics Dashboard. Memphis: "We want to keep people in control of their portfolios and arm them with better tools to take advantage of opportunities in the market and avoid catastrophes"
MARKETS
komando.com

Tech how-to: Create your own custom QR codes

When you entered a restaurant years ago, you received a paper or laminated menu, and that was that. Since then, many establishments have adopted QR code menus. Scan the code and view the menu. This concept has moved to retail establishments and service providers like doctors, mechanics and universities. But...
RETAIL
HackerNoon

5 Career Hacks to Landing a Job in Software Development

The job-hunting process of a software developer is a lot different from finding a job in other professions like sales or customer advocacy. The hiring process is usually a mixture of hard and soft skills with most of the weight placed on the hard skills like languages, frameworks and your ability to write quality code. These skills are usually tested through a coding challenge which you have to pass to get to another stage in the hiring process.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Toggle#Api#Congrats#Webflow Cms#Webflow Form Data#Integromat#Webflow Forms#Webflow Go#Url
HackerNoon

Dynamic Programming: Using Memoization to Improve Your Javascript Functions

Memoization exists in most programming languages, like Ruby, C++, Python, and Javascript libraries across some of these languages that make things even easier. The concept and idea are the same in Javascript. Memoized function is a way to remember a solution to a solved problem so that you don’t have to recalculate it when next you ever need to perform the same action again. For a function to be memoized, there need to be some conditions met - is it must be referentially transparent - that is only if calling the function has exactly the same effect as replacing that function call with its return value.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App You Should Delete Immediately Because It Shares Your Data The Most

Before you assume Facebook is the one and only social media app that should be deleted ASAP if data sharing is your concern, we regret to inform you that there are a few others that belong in the sketchy category. Social media will always provide an amazing distraction, as well as a way of connecting, but several platforms are taking advantage of users’ loyalty and the data that are willing to share with the public. If privacy is an issue for you, experts agree: this is the one social media app you should delete immediately because it shares your data the most.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Phone Arena

Instead of waiting two years for Google, you can limit ad tracking on Android now. Here's how!

If you're an Android user, you might have felt a twinge of jealousy when Apple released its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature in iOS 14.5. ATT allows iPhone users to immediately opt out of being tracked by third-party apps and websites for the purposes of receiving personalized online ads. The vast majority of iPhone users continue to opt-out of tracking and Meta (formerly Facebook) says that this will cost the company $10 billion in advertising revenue this year.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

TikTok expands max video length to 10 minutes, up from 3 minutes

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok,” a spokesperson from TikTok said in a statement. “Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HackerNoon

Validating Zero Enum Value in the Protocol Buffer

How to validate that an enum value field in Protobuf can not be empty? Turn out that is not supported directly by Protobuf! We need to look into how protojson is implemented. How to validate that a Protobuf message does not contain enum fields with zero value? Turn out that is not supported directly by Protobuf! We need to look into how protojson package is implemented.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

What Domain Ending Should Your Startup Be? 66.5% of Top Startups Use Dotcom

Have you ever wondered what domain endings are doing well for startups? Startup of the Year Voting ran for 6 months from June 2021 to January 2022. On Valentine’s Day, the startup of the year winners were announced and we open sourced this startup voting data if anyone would like to use it (still cleaning up and better organizing some of the data, thanks for the patience! I wanted to share some early learnings). Of the winners, I analyzed what domain endings successful startups most often chose. “.com” overwhelming led the way with 66.5% of the startups, followed by “.co” (6.4%), “.io (5.4%), “.ai” (1.7%), “.org” (1.5%), “.net” (1.3%) and then a number of niche domain endings used by less than 1% of the Startup of the Year Winners.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

How to set up Salesforce to Outlook integration

Interacting with clients and prospective customers through email is a huge part of sales employees’ jobs. It makes a lot of sense that the best CRM software would integrate with your business email. Learning how to set up Salesforce to Microsoft Outlook integration will give your sales reps access...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Data Product Managers and the Data Mesh

For enterprises with large centralized IT organizations, distributing the data platform into domains will be a long process or even unthinkable. For these organizations, building data products without the “Mesh” is more practical and doable. In 2019, distributed data mesh has been offered as a route for companies...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

You Can Be a Coding Hero Too: Do Not Fear Trying

Programming is one of the most demanded skills in today's world. In the future, it'll play an even bigger role since digitalization is in full swing. Software is an integral part of our lives and even children in the modern-day learn how to create it at a young age. So why shouldn't you too? To outsiders, programming might look like some magic that only the smartest wizards on earth are capable of. But that's certainly not true.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Revault Networks Integrates With Orbs Layer-3 technology to Become "Google" for Blockchain Vaults

Revault, a blockchain vault aggregator, is the first DeFi protocol to integrate with Orbs’ layer-3 technology. Layer 3 technology from Orb will be used to enable three critical Revault features: auto-compound, TVL-APR calculation, and auto-rebalance. Revault hopes to enhance APY by being the “Google search for vaults” Its technology locates and puts money into the strongest vaults automatically. Users may move their assets with a single click after getting a message if a superior vault is discovered.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Reduce JS Bundle Size by Dynamically Importing es6 Modules

Reducing the initial JavaScript bundle size can improve the performance of your application. Less javascript browser needs to parse and compile initially, the less will be the loading time. A smaller bundle size means the page will be interactive sooner for the user and the same will help in improving core web vital metrics like First Input Delay or First Contentful Paint.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy