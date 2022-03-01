ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Software Development Teams Can be More Productive with Platform Ops

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As APIs proliferate rapidly through an organization, teams experience new challenges. - How do we create repeatable build and deployment processes? - Do we have consistency in our architectural patterns? - How do we maintain a delivery cadence as we continue to scale? Luckily, a platform approach can help!....

hackernoon.com

Hackernoon

How we're Building a Sustainable Social Analytics Platform in Crypto

Memphis is the founder of RedSeaCrypto, a social analytics platform dedicated to supporting crypto investors. Memphis says he is passionate about data and Machine and Deep Learning (MLAL) Red Sea processes and filters all the data it’s collecting through a number of different AI models and presents that information to the user through an Alerts and Analytics Dashboard. Memphis: "We want to keep people in control of their portfolios and arm them with better tools to take advantage of opportunities in the market and avoid catastrophes"
MARKETS
HackerNoon

5 Career Hacks to Landing a Job in Software Development

The job-hunting process of a software developer is a lot different from finding a job in other professions like sales or customer advocacy. The hiring process is usually a mixture of hard and soft skills with most of the weight placed on the hard skills like languages, frameworks and your ability to write quality code. These skills are usually tested through a coding challenge which you have to pass to get to another stage in the hiring process.
JOBS
Werner Vogels
HackerNoon

Company Culture: Future-Proofing Your Startup Venture

Entrepreneur Shidrish Nadkarni is a serial entrepreneur who co-founded Livemocha and TeamOn Systems. He says company culture is an essential ingredient in the success or failure of companies. A strong company culture can help to attract and retain the best talent, inspire innovation, and build a sense of community and loyalty among employees. A weak or dysfunctional culture can lead to employee turnover, stagnation, and even disaster. If you want your startup to succeed, you need to focus on building a strong one.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Data Product Managers and the Data Mesh

For enterprises with large centralized IT organizations, distributing the data platform into domains will be a long process or even unthinkable. For these organizations, building data products without the “Mesh” is more practical and doable. In 2019, distributed data mesh has been offered as a route for companies...
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market. SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade was about moving to the cloud as businesses migrated, re-platformed, and deployed applications in the public cloud. However, the future will revolve around leveraging the cloud to support digital businesses in their drive to improve operational efficiency, automate business processes and boost productivity. Organizations are continually focused on optimizing business value and efficiency through the cloud. Demand for managed cloud services is growing as organizations seek assistance in designing, implementing, and configuring a cloud strategy across hybrid, private and public clouds. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts has compiled a complimentary insight: Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2022—What's Next?
MARKETS
HackerNoon

How to Create Bullseye Charts with JS: COVID-19 Vaccine Pipeline

Bullseye charts are widely used in drug pipeline and clinical trials data analysis. This tutorial will explain how to create this type of diagram using JavaScript, in four fundamental steps. You’ll also see a topical example of an interactive bullseye chart in action — a visualization of the COVID-19 vaccine landscape by vaccine type and development phase based on data from the WHO’s vaccine tracker.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HackerNoon

Validating Zero Enum Value in the Protocol Buffer

How to validate that an enum value field in Protobuf can not be empty? Turn out that is not supported directly by Protobuf! We need to look into how protojson is implemented. How to validate that a Protobuf message does not contain enum fields with zero value? Turn out that is not supported directly by Protobuf! We need to look into how protojson package is implemented.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
TechRadar

The vast majority of companies still don't have a hybrid work strategy

Despite all the time spent working from home during the pandemic, a new study from AT&T has revealed that the vast majority of businesses lack a detailed hybrid work strategy. To compile their new Future of Work study, the US mobile carrier and Dubber Corporation Limited surveyed 303 US-based respondents between October and November of last year to discover that 72 percent of organizations don't currently have a hybrid work strategy while 76 percent lack the right key performance indicators (KPIs) to support hybrid working models.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
HackerNoon

How Venture Capital Firms are Becoming Content Marketing Companies

‘Content is King’ has become a well-known trope among businesses, and the value that good content marketing brings companies is indisputable. Yet until recently, the content marketing craze had failed to seep into the lofty chambers of Venture Capital. Sure, firms like First Round and Andreessen Horowitz have put...
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

3 Ways Startup Employees Can Fix What’s Broken About Stock Options

Deciding what to do with your startup stock options is hard enough. Figuring out complicated tax structures and coming up with tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars is even tougher, and forces many employees to lose their equity. But they can demand 3 changes from their companies: Advocate for better stock options education at a company level; extend the post-termination exercise window out to 10 years; and offer a way to buy stock options that minimizes financial risk.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Top 5 Reasons Why Companies are Moving to the Cloud

The term cloud refers to the software and services that run on the internet instead of locally on your on-site server or computer. Adopting the cloud has helped companies to find alternative plans to cut costs and ensure their data and systems are available to their customers anywhere and at any time. A survey by O’Reilly shows that Cloud adoption by companies has increased to 90%. Cloud technology is clearly showing its potential to different businesses and it continues to expand as well. With the availability of many cloud providers around the world such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google GCP, you can find different options to transit from on-sites servers to cloud servers.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Why Dockerizing Applications is the Key to Building Scalable Software

One of the most popular container technologies Docker registered a record breaking 15+ million active user per month. Container technologies like Docker make the deployment of software simpler and more reliable. They ease the work of developers and operators alike. One of the most popular container technology providers Docker registers...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

What Domain Ending Should Your Startup Be? 66.5% of Top Startups Use Dotcom

Have you ever wondered what domain endings are doing well for startups? Startup of the Year Voting ran for 6 months from June 2021 to January 2022. On Valentine’s Day, the startup of the year winners were announced and we open sourced this startup voting data if anyone would like to use it (still cleaning up and better organizing some of the data, thanks for the patience! I wanted to share some early learnings). Of the winners, I analyzed what domain endings successful startups most often chose. “.com” overwhelming led the way with 66.5% of the startups, followed by “.co” (6.4%), “.io (5.4%), “.ai” (1.7%), “.org” (1.5%), “.net” (1.3%) and then a number of niche domain endings used by less than 1% of the Startup of the Year Winners.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Dynamic Programming: Using Memoization to Improve Your Javascript Functions

Memoization exists in most programming languages, like Ruby, C++, Python, and Javascript libraries across some of these languages that make things even easier. The concept and idea are the same in Javascript. Memoized function is a way to remember a solution to a solved problem so that you don’t have to recalculate it when next you ever need to perform the same action again. For a function to be memoized, there need to be some conditions met - is it must be referentially transparent - that is only if calling the function has exactly the same effect as replacing that function call with its return value.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

What Are the Most Common Mistakes Made by Aspiring Programmers?

Data science and AI are changing the future and have a lot to offer yet. Focusing on innovation opens up new areas to explore. Avoid learning all the math until after you do your project. Prefer complex solutions over simple ones. Avoid spending enough time talking to domain experts. Avoid getting a job rather than learning basic concepts and clearing basic concepts. Avoid doing everything you need to learn by doing rather than reading books and taking online courses. Avoid doing the math too much and focus on getting a good job.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
HackerNoon

Advantages and Disadvantages of Rapid Application Development

In the first two months of the pandemic, we saw two years’ worth of digital transformation. And it’s just one of the examples of how fast the world around us is moving. To keep up with competition and ever-changing user needs, businesses and their IT teams need to rethink the way they’ve been creating software for decades. This is where rapid application development (RAD) comes into play. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at this concept, assess rapid application development advantages and disadvantages, and investigate RAD’s connection to low-code and no-code app development. Let’s dive in!
SOFTWARE
