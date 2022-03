On Tuesday, Italy became the latest in an increasingly long line of countries to drop the testing requirement for vaccinated travelers. Per the new rules outlined by the National Tourist Board, non-EU citizens may enter using an equivalent green COVID-19 certification issued by their country’s health authorities, certifying one of the following: a completed vaccination cycle with a vaccine recognized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), full recovery from COVID-19, or a negative molecular or antigenic test.

TRAVEL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO