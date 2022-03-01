ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dame Dash on Jay-Z: I don't have a beef with another black man I Ep. 42 I CLUB SHAY SHAY

FOX Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDame Dash tells Shannon Sharpe that him and Jay-Z don’t...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Dame Dash Reflects On Kanye West's Meteoric Rise: "I Didn’t Expect It"

Dame Dash reflected on the legendary career of Kanye West during a recent interview with Fox Sports' Club Shay Shay and host Shannon Sharpe. Dash says that he "never expected" West to reach the level of celebrity that he has back when they first met. "No, I never expected that...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Dame Dash
Urban Islandz

The Game Says He Regrets Old Jay-Z Bars “You 38 and you Still Rapping”

The Game expressed his regrets about his old bars dissing Jay-Z on the song, “It’s Okay (One Blood)” with Junior Reid. In his recent Drink Champs interview, The Game was confronted about his past ramblings where he shamed another rapper more than a decade ago. While reflecting on his career, the rapper said he would have taken the Kendrick Lamar route if he could go back.
MUSIC
UPROXX

Dr. Dre’s Lawyer Denies Snoop Dogg’s Claim That He Now Owns The Rights To ‘The Chronic’

Last month, Snoop Dogg acquired Death Row Records, the label where he began his rap career back in 1992. With the acquisition, Snoop owns the rights to the label’s vast catalogue, including albums by Daz Dillinger and Kurupt. However, titles like Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Tupac’s All Eyez On Me, and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory were originally said to be left out of the deal. But during a later interview with TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson, Snoop claimed that he did obtain the rights to at least one of them.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Gene Simmons Has Strong Words for Kanye West Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West has been drawing major media attention due to his increasingly threatening behavior towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. KISS bassist and vocalist Gene Simmons weighed In on the situation, telling TMZ that while West was a talented rapper, his behavior was Indefensible. "For the record, he's a talented guy, there's no question about it," Simmons said. "He's out of his mind."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef

Comments / 0

Community Policy