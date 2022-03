MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – A state trooper is being applauded for saving a man from his burning rooming house — just a stone’s throw from the Middleboro state patrol barracks. “There are still true heroes,” says Lynn Cronin, standing in a hallway at Rhode Island Hospital, where her son is in the ICU. In between visits to her son’s bedside today, she stopped by the barracks to throw her arms around trooper John Hagerty. “It was nice to thank him,” she says, “and to give him a hug. He was very humble — like he does it every day.” Firefighters respond as flames rip through...

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO