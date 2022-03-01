ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'The Wendy Williams Show' Announces New Set of Guest Hosts Following News That It's Ending

WUSA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show must go on! As Wendy Williams continues her health journey, a new round of guest hosts for The Wendy Williams Show has been announced. Included in the line-up are some familiar faces and fresh faces who will fill the purple chair. From March 7 through March 11,...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Incredibly grateful': Wendy Williams reacts to Sherri Shepherd replacing her and plots possible return to hosting following announcement that The Wendy Williams Show is officially canceled

Wendy Williams released a statement through her rep in the wake of her once popular talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, being canceled on Tuesday. Her spokesperson, Howard Bragman, explained that Wendy 'understands' the business decision and expressed her gratitude to her replacement, Sherri Shepherd, Deadline reported. It wasn't all...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Sherri Shepherd to host her own daytime talk show as The Wendy Williams Show ends after 14 seasons

Shepherd's new talk show, titled Sherri, will take over Wendy Williams' timeslot this fall on Fox's owned-and-operated stations. Sherri is from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, the same distributor as The Wendy Williams Show. Since Williams has been absent with health issues, "The Wendy Williams Show is slated to continue through the end of this season with rotating guest hosts, including Shepherd, as Williams has been sidelined with health issues for the entire season," according to Deadline, which adds: "While Sherri is positioned as a replacement, taking over Wendy‘s time periods and inheriting that show’s producing team, Debmar-Mercury is leaving the door open to resuming her show if/when Williams fully recovers and wants to do it." The Wendy Williams Show showrunner David Perler will become showrunner of Sherri. Also, Sherri will feature The Wendy Williams Show's "Hot Topics" segment with Shepherd's own spin on it. As an alum of The View and Dish Nation, Shepherd is a daytime TV veteran. Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement that they'd still like to work with Williams in the future. “This is also a bitter-sweet moment for us and our partners at Fox,” Marcus and Bernstein said. “We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on 'Hot Topics' and interviewing celebrities. Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.” Shepherd called hosting her own show a dream come true: “OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show Sherri in the fall. I can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love…pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and Fox for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey.”
TV & VIDEOS
WUSA

Hailey Bieber Celebrates 'Baby' Justin Bieber's 28th Birthday With Sweet Tribute

Hailey Bieber has some sweet birthday wishes for her husband, Justin Bieber. On Tuesday, the model dedicated an Instagram post filled with PDA to her man on his 28th birthday. “Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you...here’s to 28 🥳❤️,” she captioned the post.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Scarlett Johansson Reflects on the Judgment She Faced During Her Pregnancies

Scarlett Johansson is getting candid about feeling scrutinized and judged as a pregnant actress who lives life in the public eye. The Black Widow star recently sat down for a profile interview with Vanity Fair and reflected on how she's always been "hyper-aware" of how women in Hollywood are put under a microscope, particularly when pregnant, and how damaging that can be.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kym Whitley
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Finesse Mitchell
Person
Remy Ma
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Carson Kressley
Person
Howard Bragman
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Vivica A. Fox
WUSA

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Sues Talk Show for Wrongful Termination

Kevin Hunter is taking legal action. On Tuesday, Wendy Williams' ex filed a lawsuit against Debmar-Mercury, the producer-distributor of The Wendy Williams Show, for unlawful termination. According to court docs obtained by ET, Hunter claims that Debmar-Mercury's decision to terminate him was on the basis of his marital status. A...
TV & VIDEOS
WUSA

Darren Criss Mourns Death of Brother Charles at 36

Darren Criss is mourning a devastating loss. The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that his older brother, Charles "Chuck" Criss, died by suicide last month at age 36. "It breaks my heart beyond measure to say that my beloved brother Charles has left us," Darren began...
MUSIC
WUSA

Michael Cera Is a Dad! 'Superbad' Alum Welcomes Baby (Exclusive)

Michael Cera is a dad! The 33-year-old actor's Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer, broke the news to ET's Rachel Smith on Friday during a joint interview in promotion of the show. While talking about lessons for her own child, 2-year-old Gene, Schumer said, "Michael has a baby, too. Is...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thewendy Williams Show
WUSA

Joey King Engaged to Steven Piet: See Her Unique Ring

Joey King's real life is playing like one of her romance movies. The Kissing Booth star announced on Tuesday that her boyfriend, Steven Piet, proposed to her -- and she said yes!. "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WUSA

Aidy Bryant 'Taking It One Minute at a Time' After 10 Years on 'Saturday Night Live' (Exclusive)

After making her debut as a featured player in 2012, during season 38 of Saturday Night Live, Aidy Bryant has gone on to earn three Emmy nominations and become a cast favorite during her 10 years on the sketch series. “I’m super, super proud,” Bryant tells ET’s Will Marfuggi while promoting her new role as a love bug named Emmy on the Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Michael Sheen and Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Expecting Baby No. 2

There's another baby on the way for Michael Sheen. The Masters of Sex alum recently revealed his girlfriend, Anna Lundberg, is pregnant with their second child together. "…..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight," he tweeted along with a photo of Lundberg's baby bump. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

'Russian Doll' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date: Watch the Announcement

The long-awaited return of Russian Doll is finally here. The Netflix series led by Natasha Lyonne, which dropped its first season in early 2019, will premiere its sophomore installment on April 20, the streaming service announced Monday. The announcement was made in a trippy 30-second video featuring Lyonne in various states and settings.
TV SERIES
WUSA

Two 'Fresh Prince' Stars to Reunite on Peacock's 'Bel-Air'

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stars Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson, who played Aunt Viv and Viola "Vy" Smith on the original series, are set to guest star on Peacock's dramatic reinterpretation, the streaming service announced Monday. Reid and Watson-Johnson will play new characters Helen and Janice, respectively, who are...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy