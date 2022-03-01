ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Ealy: “Thanks to my daughter, I know more about Katy Perry and Taylor Swift that I ever thought I would.”

By Kyle Meredith
wfpk.org
 7 days ago

Michael Ealy on The Woman In The House, The Devil You Know, & Singing Taylor Swift. Michael Ealy sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in...

wfpk.org

In Style

I Tried the Onesie Worn by Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, and I Can't Take It Off

It feels like comfy clothes are all I write about these days because, frankly, they're all I care about. Whether I'm going dancing with friends or out on a date, there's almost always a way to style sweatpants, leggings, and hoodies for any occasion. Recently, I embarked on a new challenge: incorporating a onesie into my clothing rotation. In my few weeks of owning this childish garment, it's quickly become my favorite thing ever — and I think you need one, too. "But how do I, a grown ass adult, rock a onesie?" you might ask. Well, for starters, celebs like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have already pioneered the way with the Free People Just Because Onesie.
goodhousekeeping.com

'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Confronts Contestant About "Reinventing" One of Her Songs

The next batch of auditions for American Idol season 5 (the show’s 20th season overall) aired on Sunday night, and judge Katy Perry was at a loss for words. It all began when 25-year-old singer Lady K stepped in front of Katy and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. After sharing that she felt connected to Lionel because of her Tuskegee, Alabama roots, Lady K revealed that Katy’s songs gave her strength during difficult times. When the American Idol contestant said she would be performing Katy’s 2012 hit single “Wide Awake,” the judge was visibly surprised by her choice. But she would only become more intrigued after hearing Lady K’s emotional rendition, which symbolized her life journey.
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top. Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
Cosmopolitan

Rihanna just showed off her baby bump in a bubblegum blue cutout catsuit

Since announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, Rihanna has quite literally turned the world of maternity fashion on its head – sporting everything from this head-to-toe sequin lewk, to a leather coat and a sheer, lace slip dress at Paris Fashion Week. And now, the singer has given summer's hottest fashion trend the maternity treatment too, proving that even with a growing baby bump, you can still wear whatever the f**k you want.
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At Kim Kardashian After She's Declared Single

When the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled on Wednesday (March 2) that Kim Kardashian was officially considered to be legally single, Kodak Black wasted no time shooting his shot at Kanye West’s ex-wife. “You Need a Real N-gga Out Dat Pompanoya Bae, Ain’t Even Gone Play, Real Gansta @kimkardashian,”...
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams Will Never Give Sherri Shepherd Her Blessing: 'She Stole Wendy’s Job!'

Sherri Shepherd is trying to squash any drama with Wendy Williams by announcing that she would love to have Wendy on her new show as a guest when she begins production of her own talk show later this year, however, sources close to Williams tell Radar that will never happen, in fact, the only place Sherri will ever be in the presence of Wendy ever again is in court.
CELEBRITIES

