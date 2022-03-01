Michael Ealy: “Thanks to my daughter, I know more about Katy Perry and Taylor Swift that I ever thought I would.”

It feels like comfy clothes are all I write about these days because, frankly, they're all I care about. Whether I'm going dancing with friends or out on a date, there's almost always a way to style sweatpants, leggings, and hoodies for any occasion. Recently, I embarked on a new challenge: incorporating a onesie into my clothing rotation. In my few weeks of owning this childish garment, it's quickly become my favorite thing ever — and I think you need one, too. "But how do I, a grown ass adult, rock a onesie?" you might ask. Well, for starters, celebs like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have already pioneered the way with the Free People Just Because Onesie.

12 DAYS AGO