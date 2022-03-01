ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

10 Questions with ... Beto Perez

By Beto Perez Station: KSSX
allaccess.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI picked up cycling again. I do about 10-30 miles a day plus I got back into tennis and I'm doing more hiking. When I was about 6 or 7-years-old, I was driving back from Mexicali, Mexico where my grandparents lived. I was listening to a Spanish station and heard a...

www.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

Related
frommers.com

WATCH: A Dozen Years at Yosemite Captured in Stunning Time-Lapse Video

Mid-February is "firefall" season at California's Yosemite National Park. On evenings when conditions are just right in Yosemite Valley, the setting sun hits El Capitan's Horsetail Fall (pictured above) at an angle that makes the thin cascade look like an orange lava flow on the granite monolith's eastern side. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

California Man Finds Long-Lost Brother From Watching Newscast

Two brothers who never knew the other existed were reunited thanks to a local news weather report. KCRA interviewed Eddie Waites about snowfall in Lake Tahoe and flashed his name on the screen. Randy Waites, who never knew his father, spotted the name and a certain resemblance and wondered if they might be related. After some web sleuthing, Randy called Eddie and learned the two were siblings. “It just clicked, like we’ve been friends for 20 years,” Randy told the station. “It’s just unbelievable.” The men, who are in their 50s, recently met in person and Randy jokingly asked Eddie, “Where have you been all my life?”
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

California Dog Missing for 12 Years Reunites with 'Excited' Owner: 'I'm Still in Shock'

A sweet dog named Zoey, who went missing 12 years ago, recently reunited with her family in California. After disappearing over a decade ago, Zoey turned up in Stockton, California, as a stray. Animal Services Officer Brandon Levin picked up the canine after the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office received a call about an "old and unwell " stray dog left on a piece of rural property on Feb. 10, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post about Zoey.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Andrew#Radio#Hobbies#Mexicali#Spanish#Jagger Kristi
SFGate

The odd history of a little-known California hot springs resort

Researching places to stay near Death Valley National Park, my interest was piqued by a little-known and remote hot springs resort with a very odd history. As the story goes, in 1955, an arthritic man named Elias Delight had gone into the desert to die. Instead he stumbled on Tecopa’s healing natural baths and found new energy to start a health spa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
The Independent

Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church

A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.The victims included three girls ages 9, 10 and 13, Grassmann said. The shooter was estranged from his daughters’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, Sheriff Scott Jones said. Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit...
PUBLIC SAFETY
10NEWS

Family on road trip rescues dog abandoned in Arizona desert

ARIZONA, USA — A quick stop to take a picture in the middle of Arizona’s desert turned into a life-saving journey for a family on a cross-country road trip. Kristina Munford, her two siblings and her father had randomly decided to take a ride west, but on their first day of a week-long trip, they saved Canyon, a malnourished puppy they found hiding in bushes.
PETS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Joe Rogan’s podcast better stay: Letters

Re “Don’t let angry mobs win; let Joe Rogan’s podcast stay” (Feb. 17):. I too have listened to Joe Rogan for a long time. I am 80 and was introduced to his podcast by my son and nephews. I find him refreshing compared to other things I can listen to or watch because as John Stossel says, “he somehow makes three educational hours fun.” I even started listening to his UFC and comedian guests because the discussion is usually much more broad and interesting. Controversial subjects? Bring them on. I can do my research or I can turn off the show. I don’t turn it off. Other than some rough language, I respect what he does.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy