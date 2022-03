Over the last two years, Call of Duty: Warzone has seen a number of guest characters appear in the game, including cinema stars like John McClane, John Rambo, and Ghostface. If recent datamines are to be believed, the game's next guest star will be much bigger... literally! According to the @ModernWarzone Twitter account, King Kong will appear in a live event, where the big ape can be attacked with fighter planes and bombers. As of this writing, Activision and Raven Software have yet to make any kind of official announcement, so readers should take this with a grain of salt for the time being!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO