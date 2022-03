For Adrienne Cheatham, the concept of “Sunday best” is more of a feeling—a desire to do something with love, to put your best foot forward. The term, which is used by the Black community to describe the special set of clothes reserved for church, has been at the center of Cheatham’s approach to cooking. The name of her pre-COVID dinner party pop-up series and now her debut cookbook, Sunday Best is about feeding the people you care about most, nurturing both body and soul.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO