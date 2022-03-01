13 of the Best Irish Bars and Pubs in Washington DC

With St. Patrick's Day coming up, it's time to start thinking about the best place to spend this holiday full of beer, whiskey and the color green. St. Patrick's Day was originally the celebration of St. Patrick, a patron saint of Ireland. However, as more and more Irish immigrants came to the United States, it became a way to celebrate Irish culture as a whole and the many wonderful things it brings to our country. One of the best affects that the Irish have had on our culture is the introduction of Irish pubs. These Irish pubs in the South are the perfect places to experience a slice of Ireland.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO