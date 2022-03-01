ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

13 of the Best Irish Bars and Pubs in Washington DC

By Aparna Krishnamoorthy
Thrillist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen March 17 rolls around, everyone’s Irish… or at least celebrating like they are. Aside from drinking green beer and wearing “Kiss Me I’m Irish” paraphernalia, there are more fun ways to celebrate the Emerald Isle’s food, drink, and culture any time of...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Pub Named One of the ‘Best Burger Bars’ in South Dakota

Sioux Falls has no shortage of great watering holes where you can also get a tasty meal. In fact, one standout made the list of the best burger bars in the state. If you've ever been to this local eatery, you won't be surprised to see it make a list like this. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better spot in the entire state to grab a burger, beer, and kick back.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kmvt

Vandals target ‘Russia House’ restaurant in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (WJLA) – Vandals targeted a Russian-themed restaurant in Washington D.C. The restaurant’s name has made it a target since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, although the owner said he’s not Russian and has no ties to the Russian government. Vandals targeted The Russia House Restaurant and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Thrillist

Fried Chicken Chain Bojangles Is Planning a Major Expansion in the Northeast

Get ready for biscuits and sweet tea. North Carolina-based chain Bojangles plans to expand into the Northeast in a big way. QSR Magazine reports that the fried chicken purveyor plans to open 10 restaurants in northern New Jersey in collaboration with longtime Burger King franchise owners Dipak Patel and Agam Vaidya. Exact locations and opening dates haven't been selected just yet, but they plan to target Hudson, Bergen, Union, Middlesex, and Essex counties. All five counties lie in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

Biden urges return to office

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Pubs#Washington Dc#Irish Music#Food Drink#The Auld Shebeen Fairfax#George Mason University#Scotch#Guinness#Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale#The Celtic House#Smithwick
Salisbury Post

Gaelic Alley will bring spirit of traditional Irish pubs to downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS — During two recent trips to Ireland, Brian Schmidt sampled some of the best pubs the Emerald Isle has to offer. He enjoyed glasses of Guinness at “Disneyland for beer drinkers” and had a few pints at Dublin staples like The Temple Bar and The Brazen Head — both bars that have been open for well over a century. Schmidt might not have known it at the time, but he was actually conducting research.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
97 Rock

Best Dive Bars for Pub Crawlers in Tri-Cities

Sometimes you don't want to go out to a fancy establishment. Dive bars are popular because they're low-key, cozy, and down-to-earth. If you're like me and prefer dive bars and mom & pop joints, Tri-Cities can be a haven. Don't let the phrase "dive bar" mislead you, however. Just because these bars are recognized as dive bars, doesn't mean they are run down. When I hear dive bar, the first thing that comes to mind is "familiar" or "cozy."
TRI-CITIES, WA
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Restaurants in Santa Barbara, CA

Unparalleled in its beauty and often referred to as the “California Riviera,” Santa Barbara is a coastline jewel of a town that’s only about a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, making it an accessible day or weekend trip. Beloved for the sparkling oceans that dot its coastline, a growing fine-dining scene, and the best vinos from Central California wine country, Santa Barbara has proven to be an ideal road-trip during the pandemic—it was one of the first cities in California to grant restaurants permission to expand outdoor seating to parklets and streetside patios. Now restaurants across the city are open for indoor and outdoor dining, with no masks required for vaccinated patrons.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Thrillist

Jet's Is Bringing Its Detroit-Style Pizza to 5 More States

Five lucky states will soon be getting to experience the magic that is Jet's Pizza. The chain that serves up delicious Detroit-style, deep-dish pizza is expanding its reach with 30 new locations. Jet's will open new locations in Utah, Kansas, New Mexico, Washington, and Nevada while additional expansion is happening...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wide Open Eats

15 Irish Pubs in the South for a Pint of Guinness and Hearty Shepherd's Pie

With St. Patrick's Day coming up, it's time to start thinking about the best place to spend this holiday full of beer, whiskey and the color green. St. Patrick's Day was originally the celebration of St. Patrick, a patron saint of Ireland. However, as more and more Irish immigrants came to the United States, it became a way to celebrate Irish culture as a whole and the many wonderful things it brings to our country. One of the best affects that the Irish have had on our culture is the introduction of Irish pubs. These Irish pubs in the South are the perfect places to experience a slice of Ireland.
RESTAURANTS
KRQE News 13

Best bathroom grab bars

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Though it may seem innocuous enough, the bathroom is actually the most dangerous room in your home. Every year, over 200,000 people take an unexpected trip to the emergency room due to an injury suffered in the bathroom, and over 10% of those require hospitalization. Oftentimes, those accidents could have easily been avoided with the installation of a bathroom grab bar.
FOOD & DRINKS
Westword

Nine Irish Pubs for Your Drinking Pleasure in Denver

Even before the pandemic, Irish pubs were shuttering at a rapid rate. Delaney’s Pub, Conor O’Neill’s, Maggie Smith’s, Fadó, Katie Mullen’s Irish Restaurant & Pub and Rory's Tavern all shut down permanently in recent years — and the Irish Snug, a Denver staple, served its last pint in late January.
DENVER, CO
Washingtonian.com

These DC-Area Bars and Restaurants Are Fundraising for Ukraine

As Russian attacks on Ukraine continue, and the humanitarian crisis grows, a number of DC-area bars and restaurants are stepping up to help. The biggest contributor so far is, of course, José Andrés and World Central Kitchen. The chef and his nonprofit are on the front lines serving hot meals to refugees and others. You can donate here.
GEORGETOWN, DC
Thrillist

The Most Exciting Cookbooks to Look Out for This Spring

Spring is the perfect time to rekindle one’s love for cooking—the farmers’ markets make their return, picnics and barbecues come to full swing, and the sun doesn’t set before you’ve even had a chance to think about dinner. Luckily, there are a number of can’t-miss cookbook releases on the horizon, ready to give your shelf and stovetop that well-needed refresh.
RECIPES
Thrillist

This Airline Is Offering 33% Off Summer Flights to Iceland This Week

If we learned anything from D2: The Mighty Ducks, it's that Iceland is an excellent place to visit in the summer. Even Coach Bombay came into the movie needing to learn, "Greenland is covered with ice, and Iceland is very nice." (Though, that omits that Iceland is very snowy in the winter. Also, it's a great place to visit in the winter, as well.)
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Finally, Weed Meant to Be Smoked in a Hookah

For all the intricate glass pieces, space-age vaporizers, and creative consumption devices at our fingertips, one experience has remained just out of reach: smoking cannabis in a hookah. It’s an experience many of us have attempted and regretted, as a traditional hookah oven is designed for the wet, sticky texture...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Thrillist

A New Mexican Spot from the Oxomoco Team Shines a Spotlight on Seafood

From wood-fired dishes highlighting several regions at Oxomoco to plant-based options at the now-shuttered Xilonen, chef Justin Bazdarich is known for exploring the vast nature of Mexican cuisine. So at his newest venture, Bar Tulix, Bazdarich is narrowly focused on dishes from a region of the county he hasn’t fully...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

6 Reasons to Drive to Tecopa, CA

Tecopa. You’ve probably never heard of it and there's even a good chance your phone will autocorrect it to "Tacoma." (Try and see.) But in the age of COVID, desolate road trips and socially distant vacation spots are enjoying a surge in popularity, and this old California mining town in the middle of nowhere is redefining its identity with beer, steaks, dates, and a little bit of skinny dipping.
TECOPA, CA
Thrillist

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Starting at $45

JetBlue is yet again offering flight deals that will make your jaw drop. Between March 1 and March 3, customers can book one-way flights across the US with fares starting as low as $45. Routes between Miami and Newark, New York to Nashville, and Las Vegas and Los Angeles are just some of the notable deals available.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy