If you notice the big turnout in Butte, America above- keep in mind: that is one overpass. There were supporters for the freedom convoy staged on multiple overpasses in Butte. Can you imagine if you were someone who was just driving down the interstate in Montana on Wednesday afternoon and all of a sudden you see huge crowds of people holding American and Canadian flags (and maybe a "Biden Sucks" flag or two as well) over the interstate? You'd probably be wondering what was going on.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO