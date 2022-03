If you've never heard the words "bacon" and "tofu" used together, then you are missing out. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn outdid herself with this tofu bacon recipe, which helps vegetarians enjoy the same great taste of bacon that we all know and love. "My favorite thing about tofu bacon is how easily it replaces something unhealthy with something good for you. I have made this hundreds of times in my wellness and cooking classes, and people are amazed at how good it tastes and how similar it tastes to bacon," Hahn raves. "If it is chopped in a salad or made into a TLT (tofu, lettuce, and tomato) sandwich, you think you are eating bacon!"

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO