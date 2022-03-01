ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Video Game (Switch) $59.99

techbargains.com
 7 days ago

Amazon has Pre-Orders for the Pokemon Video Game (Switch) Scarlet...

www.techbargains.com

The Independent

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gen 9 games have been revealed for Nintendo Switch – with three new starters

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – the spin-off that has taken the huge monster-catching franchise into a vast open-world – has barely been out for a month, but Game Freak has already announced two brand new Pokémon games and they’re coming sooner thank you think.Traditionally, Pokémon has released new generations of games in two separate titles, starting with Red and Blue when the franchise first launched in 1996, with different monsters exclusive to each. Now the names of the two latest games has been officially confirmed during a Pokémon Direct event, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.Both games will be set in a...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet hitting the Switch later this year

Pokémon fans won’t have to wait long for their next fix in their favorite gaming series. On Sunday morning, the Pokémon Company announced two new titles, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and said that they should launch sometime in late 2022. That is not too long to wait for good games. Building on the popular Pokémon Legends: Arceus, developer Game Freak said the games would offer an “open-world adventure” for players to discover.
VIDEO GAMES

