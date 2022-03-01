ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Receiver prospects who can raise their stock at the scouting combine

By Laurie Fitzpatrick
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3PNu_0eSs7qIt00

As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, we already have an idea of who the first-round wide receivers are, but there are some prospects who, even though they have great measurables, might not be as high on the boards as they’d like

What makes the difference between a guy with the same measurables better than another? Usually, it’s because of what they’ve shown on their tape. It’s true that the tape doesn’t lie, but it also doesn’t paint the full picture of a prospect.

Some receivers who play at the bigger schools could be overshadowed by other players, therefore limiting their reps. Other times. guys just aren’t in the right scheme or position. It’s impossible for a prospect to show what he could be capable of at the next level if those situations arise. One place where teams usually find hidden gem is at the scouting combine.

It happens every single year. Some guys who are twentieth on the board, show up to Indianapolis and raise their stock to top fifteen or even top ten.

Let’s check out a few receivers who have that opportunity.

Jalen Nailor, Michigan State

The first receiver who we haven’t seen on any boards is Jalen Nailor. This Michigan State receiver played in nine games in 2021 totaling 695 yards on 37 receptions. What sets him apart from other prospects is his nickname, “Speedy”! He clocked a 40-time of 4.39 seconds; and with his pads on it certainly shows in his play-speed. His bread and butter is a go-route.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZBhX_0eSs7qIt00

Not only can Nailor beat guys downfield, but also in the flat where it requires yards after the catch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZHAP_0eSs7qIt00

In 2020, Nailor led the Big Ten in yards per catch (19.8) and in 2021, he ranked second (18.8). A hand injury kept him on the sideline for a few games this year but when he was in the lineup, Michigan State had a 20-8 record, and 9-0 at one point this season.

Flat routes and fade routes on film don’t necessarily translate in the NFL Combine, but those these play designs may help him score above average in a few drills. The shuttle run, showing his lateral quickness where he can stop and go very quickly. And go-routes go hand and hand with the 40-yard dash, where Nailor can show his top end speed.

When Nailor gets to the receiver specific drills, he should do well in the ‘over the shoulder’ ball tracking drill as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRO4k_0eSs7qIt00

Nailor makes a smooth catch in stride while maintaining his speed downfield. In addition, the newly introduced endzone fade should also raise his stock, as he has showed his experience in-game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQlie_0eSs7qIt00

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

A receiver who has shown up on a few big boards, but who can certainly raise his stock this week is Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce. He has great speed for his size. He stands at 6-foot-3, and we could possibly see him run a sub-4.5 in the 40-yard dash.

Pierce performs his best when it comes to his release and contested catches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMDIR_0eSs7qIt00

In the clip above, we see the defender lined up in a soft press and Pierce sneaks right by him without being touched.

In the clip below, we have Pierce going up for a contested catch where he shows great separation at the top of his route.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LoHW0_0eSs7qIt00

Unfortunately, there aren’t any drills at the combine where he can advertise these specific skillsets. The 3-cone drill may show some of his footwork that he exhibits during his release; but when Pierce gets to the receiver drills, that is where he can separate himself.

The receiver gauntlet is where receivers run from one sideline to the other, catching passes in stride. This is where scouts can see a prospects raw catching ability. In the next two clips, we see examples where his hands allow him to make a smooth catch, which makes all the difference.

In the clip below, Pierce is thrown a ball that is behind him, yet he is able to adjust and make a clean catch while still gaining a few yards after contact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VZtz_0eSs7qIt00

Pierce is just a natural catcher. In the clip below, he is running an out-route. Before Pierce even makes his break, the quarterback lets go of the ball leaving Pierce only a split second to locate and make the catch. He makes it look easy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REH4u_0eSs7qIt00

Pierce may have an opportunity to reach the top ten of all receivers after this week.

Mike Woods II, Oklahoma

After spending three years in Arkansas and then transferring to Oklahoma, Mike Woods II isn’t a big name on many boards. Despite that, he was still invited to the NFL Combine. So, Woods is certainly capable of turning some heads this week with his explosiveness, fluid hips, and field awareness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NoLDf_0eSs7qIt00

In the clip above, he shows very fluid routes. He sinks his hips, uses head fakes, then gets north and south quickly.

Woods spent all four years in the SEC where he has faced off against some of the best cornerbacks in college football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZbss_0eSs7qIt00

We should expect his receiver gauntlet to be smooth, as he rarely breaks stride when making catches across the middle.

Woods might not blow us away in the 40-yard dash, but he can certainly get underneath a deep ball and rarely gets caught from behind.

Woods has good play speed, and a wide skillset, so if he gets drafted to the right team, we could see some production from him early on. The NFL Scouting Combine will only elevate his current draft stock.

Kyle Phillips, UCLA

If you would like to find a shifty, slot receiver to watch this week, Kyle Phillips may be that guy. He started turning heads at the East-West Shrine Bowl with his footwork and releases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K3bZ6_0eSs7qIt00

Phillips isn’t getting noticed due to his small frame, 5-foot-11 and 190-pounds; but every single year we see these undersized guys getting drafted and making an immediate impact on NFL rosters. Phillips can be compared to a guy like Danny Amendola, who has a very similar stature.

Not only does Phillips make plays when catching the ball but he’s also someone who has been praised for his blocking and his success with punt returns.

“It’s not underrated by our coaching staff,” Kelly said of Philips’ blocking ability. “He was one of our players of the game just because of how well he blocked and takes a lot of pride in it.”

On special teams, Philips returned nine punts for 203 yards and a touchdown in his career and averaged 22.6 yards per punt return this season.

Phillips may be a hidden gem in this year’s NFL Combine.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Response To Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

Tom Brady might be “retired” from the National Football League, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still keeping a close eye on the sport. Earlier this week, Brady’s tweet about the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash times went viral on social media. Brady responded to a...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Phillips
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Calvin Ridley quickly responded on Twitter to his NFL suspension for gambling

The Atlanta Falcons are going to be without star wide receiver Calvin Ridley for at least another season, and Ridley is already offering his own explanation. The NFL announced on Monday that it would be suspending Ridley indefinitely for at least the 2022 season after the league determined that Ridley gambled on NFL games while he was away from the Falcons. Ridley stepped away from football in October to focus on his mental health and did not rejoin the Falcons that season.
NFL
FanSided

Bucs franchise tag decision opens door for Steelers in a big way

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tag Chris Godwin again, it leaves the door open for the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign Ryan Jensen in his free agency. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers increasingly likely to slap wide receiver Chris Godwin with the franchise tag again, it makes center Ryan Jensen signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers even more of a reality.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#College Football#Scouts#Stock#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Orlando Brown Jr. reportedly franchise tagged by the Kansas City Chiefs

Orlando Brown Jr. isn’t going anywhere. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly franchise tagged the left tackle. Now, Kansas City and Brown have until July 15 to agree to a longterm contract or he will play the 2022 season on his franchise tender. K.C. brought in Brown to be its mainstay at left tackle after releasing Eric Fisher before last season. It’s worked out for both parties. Brown wanted an opportunity to be a left tackle and the Chiefs needed an answer at that position.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texas DB Josh Thompson shines at the NFL combine

Only two Longhorns were invited to participate in the 2022 NFL combine festivities in Indianapolis, and they are both making the best of the opportunity. The combine gives players from all over the nation, whether it be blue blood programs like Texas or players from Division III schools, a chance to showcase their skillset in front of every NFL team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy