Receiver prospects who can raise their stock at the scouting combine

As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, we already have an idea of who the first-round wide receivers are, but there are some prospects who, even though they have great measurables, might not be as high on the boards as they’d like

What makes the difference between a guy with the same measurables better than another? Usually, it’s because of what they’ve shown on their tape. It’s true that the tape doesn’t lie, but it also doesn’t paint the full picture of a prospect.

Some receivers who play at the bigger schools could be overshadowed by other players, therefore limiting their reps. Other times. guys just aren’t in the right scheme or position. It’s impossible for a prospect to show what he could be capable of at the next level if those situations arise. One place where teams usually find hidden gem is at the scouting combine.

It happens every single year. Some guys who are twentieth on the board, show up to Indianapolis and raise their stock to top fifteen or even top ten.

Let’s check out a few receivers who have that opportunity.

Jalen Nailor, Michigan State

The first receiver who we haven’t seen on any boards is Jalen Nailor. This Michigan State receiver played in nine games in 2021 totaling 695 yards on 37 receptions. What sets him apart from other prospects is his nickname, “Speedy”! He clocked a 40-time of 4.39 seconds; and with his pads on it certainly shows in his play-speed. His bread and butter is a go-route.

Not only can Nailor beat guys downfield, but also in the flat where it requires yards after the catch.

In 2020, Nailor led the Big Ten in yards per catch (19.8) and in 2021, he ranked second (18.8). A hand injury kept him on the sideline for a few games this year but when he was in the lineup, Michigan State had a 20-8 record, and 9-0 at one point this season.

Flat routes and fade routes on film don’t necessarily translate in the NFL Combine, but those these play designs may help him score above average in a few drills. The shuttle run, showing his lateral quickness where he can stop and go very quickly. And go-routes go hand and hand with the 40-yard dash, where Nailor can show his top end speed.

When Nailor gets to the receiver specific drills, he should do well in the ‘over the shoulder’ ball tracking drill as well.

Nailor makes a smooth catch in stride while maintaining his speed downfield. In addition, the newly introduced endzone fade should also raise his stock, as he has showed his experience in-game.

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

A receiver who has shown up on a few big boards, but who can certainly raise his stock this week is Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce. He has great speed for his size. He stands at 6-foot-3, and we could possibly see him run a sub-4.5 in the 40-yard dash.

Pierce performs his best when it comes to his release and contested catches.

In the clip above, we see the defender lined up in a soft press and Pierce sneaks right by him without being touched.

In the clip below, we have Pierce going up for a contested catch where he shows great separation at the top of his route.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any drills at the combine where he can advertise these specific skillsets. The 3-cone drill may show some of his footwork that he exhibits during his release; but when Pierce gets to the receiver drills, that is where he can separate himself.

The receiver gauntlet is where receivers run from one sideline to the other, catching passes in stride. This is where scouts can see a prospects raw catching ability. In the next two clips, we see examples where his hands allow him to make a smooth catch, which makes all the difference.

In the clip below, Pierce is thrown a ball that is behind him, yet he is able to adjust and make a clean catch while still gaining a few yards after contact.

Pierce is just a natural catcher. In the clip below, he is running an out-route. Before Pierce even makes his break, the quarterback lets go of the ball leaving Pierce only a split second to locate and make the catch. He makes it look easy.

Pierce may have an opportunity to reach the top ten of all receivers after this week.

Mike Woods II, Oklahoma

After spending three years in Arkansas and then transferring to Oklahoma, Mike Woods II isn’t a big name on many boards. Despite that, he was still invited to the NFL Combine. So, Woods is certainly capable of turning some heads this week with his explosiveness, fluid hips, and field awareness.

In the clip above, he shows very fluid routes. He sinks his hips, uses head fakes, then gets north and south quickly.

Woods spent all four years in the SEC where he has faced off against some of the best cornerbacks in college football.

We should expect his receiver gauntlet to be smooth, as he rarely breaks stride when making catches across the middle.

Woods might not blow us away in the 40-yard dash, but he can certainly get underneath a deep ball and rarely gets caught from behind.

Woods has good play speed, and a wide skillset, so if he gets drafted to the right team, we could see some production from him early on. The NFL Scouting Combine will only elevate his current draft stock.

Kyle Phillips, UCLA

If you would like to find a shifty, slot receiver to watch this week, Kyle Phillips may be that guy. He started turning heads at the East-West Shrine Bowl with his footwork and releases.

Phillips isn’t getting noticed due to his small frame, 5-foot-11 and 190-pounds; but every single year we see these undersized guys getting drafted and making an immediate impact on NFL rosters. Phillips can be compared to a guy like Danny Amendola, who has a very similar stature.

Not only does Phillips make plays when catching the ball but he’s also someone who has been praised for his blocking and his success with punt returns.

“It’s not underrated by our coaching staff,” Kelly said of Philips’ blocking ability. “He was one of our players of the game just because of how well he blocked and takes a lot of pride in it.”

On special teams, Philips returned nine punts for 203 yards and a touchdown in his career and averaged 22.6 yards per punt return this season.

Phillips may be a hidden gem in this year’s NFL Combine.