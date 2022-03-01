ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kliff Kingsbury discusses Kyler Murray's future, his own coaching, at scouting combine

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
When Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury took the stage at the 2022 scouting combine to meet with the media on Tuesday, he undoubtedly knew that he would be grilled about quarterback Kyler Murray, and Murray’s future with the team. On Monday, Erik Burkhardt, Murray’s agent, released a statement in which he made it clear that his client believes in his team, but wants long-term stability to bring his best to the Valley of the Sun.

“Just a quick programming note – (GM) Steve Keim will be here at 3 p.m,” Kingsbury started. “I know he’s really anxious to talk to you guys, so any other tough ones, you can save for him.”

The media didn’t bite, and the questions came thick and fast. Kingsbury said that while he hadn’t talked with Murray since Burkhardt released that statement, he and Murray are in a good place, and “I just haven’t talked to him since yesterday.”

Kingsbury wasn’t aware that Burkhardt, who is also Kingsbury’s agent, was going to release that statement.

“No, we keep those things separate. Like I said, we know it’s a business and he’s doing his job… I love Kyler, I love Erik, and that’s not going to change.”

Kingsbury then reaffirmed his desire for Murray to be his guy.

“I think all of our long-term goal here is to have Kyler be our quarterback. He understands that. He understands my view of him and how I feel about him. Once again, I’m going to refer it back to the business side of things. That’s not something I deal with, but it’s all part of the business right now and things that we’ll continue to work through.”

Kingsbury also talked about how things need to improve going forward — both for the quarterback and for the head coach.

“I think just continue to take what the defense gives you,” Kingsbury said of his quarterback. “At times, he’ll want to make the big play, whether it’s with his feet or his arm. But when he’s finding his checkdown, when he’s taking what’s there – the underneath stuff – he’s really efficient and it helps our offense. It’s hard to play from third-and-7, third-and-9, but if you’re [at] third-and-5, you’ve got a fighting chance.”

As for his own adaptations, Kingsbury was forthright about his inability to adjust when receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed multiple games with an MCL injury. Hopkins’ late-season misses at times coincided with Murray’s own injury issues, so it was more than just Hopkins’ absence, but the on/off splits without Hopkins were truly alarming — the Cardinals dropped from 8.8 to 7.0 yards per attempt, from a 6.4% touchdown rate to 3.0%, and from 8.2 to 6.4 in average depth of target with Hopkins off the field.

“I think after doing some reflection, the biggest thing is when we lost Hop, I didn’t do a good job, schematically, of adjusting some things that could have taken some pressure off of Kyler, I think. You lose a piece like that, you’ve got to find a way to be more creative, I think, and I’ve got to be better at that. But I think we’ve improved each year, offensively. Obviously, didn’t like the way we finished [losing 34-11 to the Rams in the wild-card round], but we’ve got to continue to be creative and try to put Kyler in positions to be successful and surround him with talent that can make plays.”

Where it all goes from here, we don’t know, but this does bring some drama to the offseason.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Calvin Ridley quickly responded on Twitter to his NFL suspension for gambling

The Atlanta Falcons are going to be without star wide receiver Calvin Ridley for at least another season, and Ridley is already offering his own explanation. The NFL announced on Monday that it would be suspending Ridley indefinitely for at least the 2022 season after the league determined that Ridley gambled on NFL games while he was away from the Falcons. Ridley stepped away from football in October to focus on his mental health and did not rejoin the Falcons that season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Orlando Brown Jr. reportedly franchise tagged by the Kansas City Chiefs

Orlando Brown Jr. isn’t going anywhere. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly franchise tagged the left tackle. Now, Kansas City and Brown have until July 15 to agree to a longterm contract or he will play the 2022 season on his franchise tender. K.C. brought in Brown to be its mainstay at left tackle after releasing Eric Fisher before last season. It’s worked out for both parties. Brown wanted an opportunity to be a left tackle and the Chiefs needed an answer at that position.
NFL
FOX Sports

Kyler Murray's discontent with Arizona Cardinals continues

Kyler Murray's agent addressed the Arizona Cardinals in a strongly worded, entirely capitalized letter Monday afternoon conveying a simple sentiment: actions speak louder than words. The message from Murray's camp marked the latest development in a months-long spat between the Pro-Bowler and Arizona management regarding a new contract — Murray...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Longtime athletic trainer Eric Sugarman fired by Vikings

The first tough decision by the new regime for the Minnesota Vikings is the firing of longtime athletic trainer Eric Sugarman. Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reported the news on Monday. According to Goessling, the decision came down with Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL sets 2022 salary cap at $208.2 million

NFL teams will have a lot more money to spend in 2022 than they did last season. The salary cap will hit $208.2 million, up from the 2021 cap of $182.5 million. The cap last year was impacted by COVID-19. In 2020, the salary cap was $198.2 million. The league...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers post-2022 NFL Scouting Combine 4-round mock draft

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books. So how will it affect the Chargers’ draft plans?. Below are my latest four-round projections. The Chargers could go in various directions with their first-round pick, whether that be defensive tackle, cornerback, wide receiver, offensive tackle, or like they do here by addressing the edge defender room.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals could have hard, costly time getting Ryan Jensen from Bucs in free agency

Key members of the Cincinnati Bengals have made it clear the team will do whatever it takes to attack the offensive line this season. That has led some to speculate that Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, one of the biggest names slated to be a free agent, could be a target. He’s been consistently mentioned, even when experts whisper about the Bengals going after other guys.
NFL
