United Airlines to Cut 17 Domestic Routes

In the latest air travel news, world airline schedules are being overhauled and international flights canceled as Russia and Western nations ban each other from their airspace; Russian carriers lose tech support, reservations access and possibly half their fleets; Hawaii’s governor announces the end of all COVID-related requirements for inbound mainland visitors; more international flights return to SFO; international route news from United, ITA, Hawaiian and Spirit Airlines; more domestic routes at SFO will resume this spring and summer; United trims more secondary domestic markets from its network; Frontier and Spirit plan for U.S. growth by opening new crew bases; United rolls out fast-track bag checking at SFO and other hub airports; TSA opens its first PreCheck lane outside the U.S.; American expands free upgrades to more AAdvantage elites; and United finally reopens its Polaris Lounge at LAX.
