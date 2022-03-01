ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines to Cut 17 Domestic Routes

By Donna M. Airoldi
 5 days ago

United Airlines plans to drop 17 domestic routes from its schedule, the carrier confirmed to BTN. The Points Guy first reported the cuts based on data obtained via Cirium. "United makes regular adjustments to its schedule in response to market demand and staffing resources to ensure we can best serve our...

San Francisco Business Times

United Airlines resumes SFO passenger flights to Australia

San Francisco International Airport's largest carrier has resumed passenger service Down Under after air travel restrictions for international travelers to Australia were eased this week. Earlier this month, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that the island nation — which had one of the strictest Covid protocols in the world...
WORLD
Alt 101.5

Airline Announces They’re Cutting a Flight From Missoula Schedule

It's been a pretty busy week for news out at the Missoula Montana Airport. And yes, I'm still getting used to referring to the airport by that name since they changed it. But name chatter aside, yesterday was a big day as the airport played host to a group that included Senator John Tester for a tour of the new terminal that's scheduled to open in May. And It sounds like we're in store for some pretty amazing views, cool new features, and expanded food and drink options at the airport when that opening day does arrive.
MISSOULA, MT
KSLTV

Delta cuts ties with Russian national airline, Aeroflot

SALT LAKE CITY— Salt Lake City’s largest airline has announced their withdrawal from codeshare services operated in conjunction with Russian national airline, Aeroflot. According to a release from Delta, “We have removed our code from Aeroflot-operated services beyond Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and removed Aeroflot’s code from Delta-operated services from Los Angeles and New York-JFK. Accommodations will be made for customers affected by these changes.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
simpleflying.com

The Most Notable New Airline Routes This Week

We've covered a selection of new routes and relaunches that took off in the last week. Why not sign up and receive our newsletter in your email inbox every week?. Sydney and Dallas Fort Worth are once again connected non-stop by Qantas. It comes after the long, 8,578-mile (13,804km) route that was last served in April 2020, 22 months ago. It initially operates three-weekly by 236-seat B787-9s but will rise to six-weekly from early April and once-daily from August.
LIFESTYLE
State
Ohio State
State
Oklahoma State
simpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Is Gearing Up For A Surge In Domestic Leisure Demand

The momentum is strong with Alaska Airlines. At the beginning of the year, the Seattle-based carrier reported a Q4 2021 net profit of $18 million, compared with a net loss of £447 million in Q4 2020. The operator highlighted that it expected even better results once the impact of the omicron variant began to ease in the United States.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Routes: Airlines face global route chaos; Hawaii ends COVID entry restrictions

In the latest air travel news, world airline schedules are being overhauled and international flights canceled as Russia and Western nations ban each other from their airspace; Russian carriers lose tech support, reservations access and possibly half their fleets; Hawaii’s governor announces the end of all COVID-related requirements for inbound mainland visitors; more international flights return to SFO; international route news from United, ITA, Hawaiian and Spirit Airlines; more domestic routes at SFO will resume this spring and summer; United trims more secondary domestic markets from its network; Frontier and Spirit plan for U.S. growth by opening new crew bases; United rolls out fast-track bag checking at SFO and other hub airports; TSA opens its first PreCheck lane outside the U.S.; American expands free upgrades to more AAdvantage elites; and United finally reopens its Polaris Lounge at LAX.
HAWAII STATE
gatechecked

Caribbean Airlines Adds Houston, Texas Route From Mid-March

As Caribbean Airlines takes delivery of more 737 MAX 8s (or 737-8s as they like to refer to them as), the airline has officially announced the addition of service to Houston (IAH), Texas. Beginning March 22, 2022, the route is primarily geared for transit between Guyana and Texas, given the additional need for capacity as a result of Guyana’s oil and gas boom.
HOUSTON, TX
simpleflying.com

Hawaiian Airlines Cuts 77% Of Japan Flights In The Next 2 Months

While the vast majority of Hawaiian Airlines' flights are within the state and to the mainland US, Japan is a crucial international market. Over six in ten of its international flights are to the Asian country in regular times. The recovery of the Japanese market will be essential in the road to Hawaiian's international bounce back and its overall financial performance.
LIFESTYLE
WEHT/WTVW

Caving road leaves sinkhole in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Afternoon drivers might have keep an eye out for a traffic hazard after a sinkhole formed in downtown Evansville today. Dispatch confirms that crews are out to inspect the sinkhole that emerged near Chestnut Street and SE 3rd Street. We have crews on scene to bring you more information. This is a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KRMG

Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates does beltway circuit

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — (AP) — A large group of truck drivers who object to COVID-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding Washington, Sunday, deliberately moving slowly to impact traffic and make their feelings known to lawmakers in the nation's capitol. People crowded onto overpasses, waving at...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
YourErie

Pain at the pump continues as gas prices rise in Pennsylvania

The pain at the pump continues as gas prices are on another rise since last week. According to AAA, the current average price for regular gas in Pennsylvania is about $4.18. Just a week ago in Pennsylvania, gas was at $3.75. Here in Erie County, the current average for gas is $4.04. For news delivered […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA

