ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Intra-arterial Alteplase for Acute Ischemic Stroke, Long-term Outcomes of Acute Respiratory Failure in Early Childhood, Take-Home Doses of Opioid Agonist Therapy, and more

By Subscribe to Podcast
AMA
 3 days ago

Editor's Summary by Anne Cappola, MD, Associate Editor of JAMA,...

edhub.ama-assn.org

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

The therapeutic potential of opioid agonists in human leukemia

Leukemia, the blood cancer, is a group of hematopoietic malignancies. Many types of leukemia are associated with poor outcome. Unfortunately, during the past few decades, the first-line leukemia therapy has long been traditional chemotherapy with high cytotoxicity and low selectivity, such as the "7+3" strategy, i.e., a combination of cytarabine and doxorubicin. Side effects of such intensive chemotherapies are often severe, especially in older patients. Therefore, it is an urgent need to understand the mechanisms of leukemia, and develop novel targeted therapy based on such comprehension.
CANCER
The Press

NOAC Use Not Tied to ICH in Stroke Patients Treated With Alteplase

NOAC Use Not Tied to ICH in Stroke Patients Treated With Alteplase. FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with acute ischemic stroke receiving alteplase, use of non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants (NOACs) in the previous seven days is not associated with an increased risk for intracranial hemorrhage compared with not using anticoagulants, according to a study published in the Feb. 10 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Press

IQ Lower for Survivors of PICU Respiratory Failure Hospitalization

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Survival of pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) hospitalization for respiratory failure is associated with a reduction in IQ scores relative to matched biological siblings, according to a study published in the March 1 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. R....
SEATTLE, WA
Distractify

Mom's Ultrasound Reveals 2-Year-Old-Growth with Teeth and Hair in Viral TikTok

The human body is capable of some pretty amazing things. There have been stories of mothers deadlifting 3,000-pound cars enough off of the ground to save children's lives. People have been struck by lightning and survived, and there are folks who can sit through all of the 2012 Les Miserables film without laughing at how ginormous Hugh Jackman is in the flick (aren't they supposed to be going through a famine? The man's eating all the protein in France!)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ischemic Stroke#Respiratory Failure#Agonist#Intra#Md#Jama#Cme
MedicalXpress

How a widely used diabetes medication actually works

Physicians have used the drug metformin to treat type 2 diabetes for more than half a century, but despite its prevalence, researchers have lacked a clear understanding of how it works. Now, Yale researchers have elucidated the mechanism behind metformin and related type 2 diabetes drugs, and debunked a previously held theory on how they work. The team, including senior author Gerald Shulman, MD, Ph.D., George R. Cowgill Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology) and professor of cellular and molecular physiology, and first author Traci LaMoia, a graduate student in Shulman's lab, published their findings in PNAS on March 1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
IFLScience

Universal Donor Lung Breakthrough Gives Hope To Transplant Patients

A pioneering new project has shown that it may be possible to create universal donor organs that can be accepted by transplant recipients of any blood type, as reported in the journal Science Translational Medicine. The research is still in its early days and only considered a proof-of-concept study, but it could open the way towards shorter waiting lists for much-needed donor organs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Smithonian

First Woman Has Been ‘Cured’ of HIV Using Stem Cells

A woman of mixed race is the third person in the world believed to be cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant from a donor naturally resistant to the virus, scientists announced last week. The success of the new method involving umbilical cord blood could allow doctors to help more people of diverse genders and racial backgrounds, Apoorva Mandavilli reports for the New York Times.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

What Is Intermittent Explosive Disorder?

Intermittent explosive disorder (IED) is a mental health disorder that causes a person to experience recurrent aggressive behavioral outbursts that are unwarranted in the given situation. These episodes can involve aggressive, impulsive, and violent behaviors or angry verbal outbursts. Many people are unfamiliar with IED. However, one study found around...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Experts propose solutions to the opioid crisis in North America

(HealthDay)—Fundamental reform of regulatory systems is needed to address the opioid crisis in North America and beyond, according to recommendations from a Commission report published online Feb. 2 in The Lancet. Keith Humphreys, Ph.D., from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues focused on developing an...
HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

TMS for Major Depressive Disorder

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/tms-for-major-depressive-disorder/. TMS: The Nonpharmaceutical Treatment for Depression. Do you suffer from depression, and are you on medications that don’t give you the control you’re looking for? TMS may be the right choice for you. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation is a targeted pulse of magnetic field that specifically targets areas of the brain that have been shown to be underactive in those that suffer from depression. The magnetic field is very similar to what is used in an MRI machine. TMS offers relief from depression without the harmful side effects of pharmaceuticals.
MENTAL HEALTH
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers study ketamine as a potential treatment for depression in patients with Parkinson’s disease

Yale researchers are currently conducting the first clinical trial that tests the use of ketamine as an antidepressant for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Sophie Holmes, an assistant professor of psychiatry and neurology at the Yale School of Medicine, is spearheading this research. According to Gerard Sanacora, the director of the Yale Depression Research Program and a professor of psychiatry at the medical school, research on the use of ketamine as an effective antidepressant in rodents has been widely available for over 20 years. However, no researchers have been able to translate the findings in mice into clinical research for human use.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Fstoppers

82-Year Old Woman With Dementia Gets Her Memory Back After Changing Her Diet

Dementia is a syndrome associated with declining of brain functioning. There are many different causes of dementia and the number of people with dementia is increasing because people are living longer. At the moment there is no “cure” for dementia, and because it is caused by different diseases it is...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy