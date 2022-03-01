Intra-arterial Alteplase for Acute Ischemic Stroke, Long-term Outcomes of Acute Respiratory Failure in Early Childhood, Take-Home Doses of Opioid Agonist Therapy, and more

Yale researchers are currently conducting the first clinical trial that tests the use of ketamine as an antidepressant for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Sophie Holmes, an assistant professor of psychiatry and neurology at the Yale School of Medicine, is spearheading this research. According to Gerard Sanacora, the director of the Yale Depression Research Program and a professor of psychiatry at the medical school, research on the use of ketamine as an effective antidepressant in rodents has been widely available for over 20 years. However, no researchers have been able to translate the findings in mice into clinical research for human use.

