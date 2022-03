ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota State Fair favorite will soon serve flavors of the Caribbean from a new kitchen. You may have tried West Indies Soul Food in the International Bazaar. Now, owner Sharon Richards-Noel is cooking up a new way to fill her community’s hearts and bellies. Richards-Noel started West Indies Soul Food decades ago in a north Minneapolis church kitchen. “I’m from Trinidad. I’ve been around people from down South, I’ve been around people from Jamaica, and what I do with my spices is I mix my spices,” Richards-Noel said. “That’s why I call it ‘West Indies Soul Food,’...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 37 MINUTES AGO