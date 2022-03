In the world of Hip-Hop, it’s rare that an artist starts off their career by releasing not one, but two exceptionally strong albums. Fortunately, Dave is an exception to the rule. Three years ago, the British star cut through the noise with the release of Psychodrama. Complete with songs like “Drama” and “Location” with Burna Boy, it stands alone as one of, if not the best rap debuts in the last five years. Last year, he followed up Psychodrama with We’re All Alone In This Together. Aside from its outstanding title, the project debuted atop the charts and earned critical acclaim. Having reached the mountain top twice, many are left wondering what he’ll do now. Well, he just may go for a three-peat.

