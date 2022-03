SOUTHINGTON — Town leaders Monday approved the purchase of more than 11 acres on East Street for open space. The property at 800 East St. is adjacent to town-owned undeveloped land as well as the YMCA’s Camp Sloper. Town officials were glad that the Korin family which owns the property were willing to sell the land to the town for $180,000.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO