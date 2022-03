BALTIMORE (WJZ) — By a vote of 12-2, the Maryland State Board of Education on Tuesday voted to rescind its mask mandate in schools, returning the decision to local districts. “I’m encouraged because it is a step in the right direction that we needed,” said Kelly McMillen, a parent who traveled from Frederick County to testify. But the decision will not take effect until the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review, a panel of state delegates and senators that oversees regulations or standards in the state, holds its own vote. The AELR said it will hold a virtual public hearing and...

