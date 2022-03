Well before the release of “Licorice Pizza,” the close relationship between filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson and rock band Haim is well-documented. The director has helmed a number of the band’s music videos and has gone on record with how close he is with the Haim family. But that bond was made even more real with the release of “Licorice Pizza,” which stars Alana Haim and features cameos from the entire Haim family. And now that the film is released and earning awards recognition, Anderson has gone back to making music videos for the band.

