SHELBY – The Shelby Iron Works Park will resume its monthly pancake breakfasts on Saturday, March 5. After a brief hiatus due to the impact of COVID-19 on volunteers and staff, the park said is excited to add a new twist to the much-loved event. In addition to the breakfast, the park will also host Trade Days, where vendors are invited to set up a table and sell their yard sale items, handcrafted items, collectibles, fresh produce, knick-knacks, clothing and jewelry.

SHELBY, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO