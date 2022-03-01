Money Relationship Dealbreakers

Many factors can challenge how we communicate and undertake rituals. Rituals are created in interaction. Rituals need to be adaptive to stay fresh and meaningful. Most of us take part in rituals in our close relationships without much reflection. Routines and traditions include holidays, weddings, weekly dinners, graduations, reunions, movie nights, and other rituals specific to your culture, religion, and type of relationship. Quite often, rituals take place without much of a hitch, until something happens that necessitates attention and change. These episodes include the expected progression of different life stages, relocation, and military service or unexpected events such as illness, divorce, or job loss. As I write this, many people have had to adjust their rituals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

