Troubled Relationship

Money Relationship Dealbreakers

By Lisa Lombardi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a survey from the National Endowment for Financial Education, 42% of Americans say they’ve committed financial infidelity. Money issues don’t have to derail your relationship, though, as long as you are open to dealing with them–together. Mismatched spending habits is a problem, but so...

psychologytoday.com

Relationship and Family Rituals Matter

Many factors can challenge how we communicate and undertake rituals. Rituals are created in interaction. Rituals need to be adaptive to stay fresh and meaningful. Most of us take part in rituals in our close relationships without much reflection. Routines and traditions include holidays, weddings, weekly dinners, graduations, reunions, movie nights, and other rituals specific to your culture, religion, and type of relationship. Quite often, rituals take place without much of a hitch, until something happens that necessitates attention and change. These episodes include the expected progression of different life stages, relocation, and military service or unexpected events such as illness, divorce, or job loss. As I write this, many people have had to adjust their rituals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seattle Times

Fools and their money

If cryptocurrency is a mystery to you, as it is to most people, here is a way to think about it. Money is just an agreement between people to put value on a particular symbolic tool of exchange so that we can all trade goods and services without having to resort to barter. Instead of saying, “I’ll give you a sack of potatoes if you give me a chicken,” one can hand the chicken vendor some pieces of paper imprinted with the faces of dead presidents and the vendor will feel properly compensated.
WISH-TV

Money Mindset

Do you know your money mindset? Join Jamie and Nicole for episode 35 as they discuss how to know if you're a super saver or a super spender and the learned behaviors that contribute to your mental relationship with money.
TheConversationCanada

After two years in a pandemic, mothers expressing rage are harnessing their power

Mothering during the pandemic has been covered extensively — from issues of economic hardship, to untenable caregiving responsibilities, acute and ongoing strains on maternal mental health, a swelling mental load and a shadow pandemic of male violence against women. This coverage, while it has felt validating at times, has itself become exhausting. In January, when a photo of women screaming into the abyss from the 50-yard line was featured in the New York Times, I wondered where we could go from here. These mothers weren’t screaming because their kids were scoring touchdowns. They were screaming to release years of pent-up...
