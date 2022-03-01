ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

With Safe Travels program to end on March 25, governor says mask mandate will remain in place

Cover picture for the articleIge sets end date for Safe Travels, but says he hasn’t made a decision on mask mandate. Hawaii is the only state in the nation with a mask mandate still in place, and...

WTGS

Mask mandate ending for SC courtrooms on March 1

The mask ordinance for South Carolina courtrooms will no longer be in effect beginning March 1. In a statement released Wednesday, Chief Justice of South Carolina Donald Beatty said he removed the order due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases and the widely available COVID-19 vaccine. The mask ordinance went...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

New York will end statewide school mask mandate on March 2 -governor

Feb 27 (Reuters) - New York state will end its mask mandate for schools and childcare facilities on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul said, citing a steep drop in COVID-19 cases. “It wasn’t always easy, but students, educators and parents stepped up to fight this pandemic,” Hochul tweeted on Sunday. “We’ve...
EDUCATION
