Weight Loss

1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Shares Weight Loss Update and Teases Season 4: ‘Staying on Track’

By Beth Shilliday
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oi84g_0eSrzUGL00

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is teasing that her weight loss journey in rehab is coming along successfully, but fans are going to have to wait for her big reveal until the next season of the show rolls around.

In a Monday, February 28, TikTok video, Tammy, 35, responded to a fan’s comment asking her to share details about her progress. “I’d love to give you a weight loss update, but you’re going to have to wait until season 4 comes out. Sorry!” she explained in a close-up selfie video, recorded at rehab.

But she did reassure fans that her weight loss journey is continuing down a successful path. “Just know that I’m staying on track and things are looking up,” Tammy added while giving a thumbs up sign. The reality star then shared a second video, showing off an energetic and lively side while dancing in her chair to Drama’s “Left, Right, Left.” Tammy then panned around to show fans the common area at the food addiction facility where she has remained since her terrifying medical scare.

The show’s season 3 finale ended with so much drama for Tammy, who was facing a possible life or death situation one day after she entered an Ohio rehab facility. Her brother, Chris, revealed Tammy was brought to the hospital because she couldn’t breathe, where the TLC star was put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma.

“They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like, her body is shutting down,” her sister Amanda said, adding that the family was “facing making funeral arrangements” for Tammy. After she woke up, the reality star was given a tracheotomy, a procedure where patients have a breathing tube inserted in the throat area. The tube was still visible in new TikTok videos she has shared. Tammy previously revealed that she will remain in the food addiction rehab facility until the summer.

Tammy’s hospitalization, which took place in November 2021, caused her to get a jump-start on her weight loss journey. Chris revealed in the 1000-Lb. Sisters season 3 finale, which aired on January 31, that, “She’s lost 100 [pounds] — I think she told me 115 pounds in total — in 30 days,” he shared in a confessional, adding, “I’m overjoyed that’s she’s ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks.”

