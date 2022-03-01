13 Lobos Named to Indoor Track & Field All-MW Team

8-1 Brashear (8-10) at 7-3 Highlands (18-7) Winner plays: Winner of 7-1 Laurel Highlands (25-0)/3-9 Elizabethtown (16-10) on Friday in the second round (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Brashear’s postseason run began with an upset victory over Obama in the City League semifinals. The Bulls then lost to Allderdice in the championship game. Brashear is 1-1 so far in the PIAA playoffs with a win over District 10’s General McLane in a regional semifinal. The Bulls still are alive in the state playoffs despite a one-point loss to District 9’s DuBois in a regional title game last Friday. Against McLane, Brashear led by double digits in the first quarter and kept the pace throughout the game. Three players led the way in double figures, fronted by Titus Gillett with 26 points and Kameron Cheatom with 17. Rasheed Saunders added 10 points for the Bulls. Brashear will take part in the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2008 when it lost a play-in game at Franklin Regional, 88-76 … Highlands returns to action after losing to undefeated WPIAL champion Laurel Highlands, 61-44, in the semifinals Feb 28. The Golden Rams were held to their lowest point output in any game this season. The previous low was 51 in a 60-51 loss to Montour at the Montour holiday tournament. Highlands is averaging 69.8 points and has given up 51.1 points a contest. Senior Jimmy Kunst is averaging 21.1 points through 25 games. Also scoring in double digits are Bradyn Foster (12.0) and Carter Leri (10.8). Highlands lost to Trinity in last year’s PIAA first round. The Golden Rams rode the wave in 2020, winning the WPIAL Class 5A title before making it to the second round of states.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 6 MINUTES AGO