Daily News: Fashion Group Foundation Starts A Help Ukraine Fund, PFW Begins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s Runway Debut, The Vanity Fair Oscars Bash Is Back, And More!

By Ian Grafvonluxburg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion Group Foundation announces the Help Ukraine Fund. The Fashion Group Foundation has announced a “Help Ukraine” fund in partnership with Delivering Good. The campaign, which goes live today, hopes to rally the fashion industry to raise funds and act on behalf of Ukrainians in need. As Fashion Month carries on...

