Older adults more susceptible to hypothermia

To treat older patients with hypertension, it is important to detect cognitive impairment at an early stage because of its potential influence on treatment efficacy and functional prognosis. In this study, we aimed to identify the incidence and determinants of cognitive impairment in hypertensive patients aged 65 years and above who visited our outpatient clinic and were not previously diagnosed with cognitive impairment. Among 312 patients with hypertension, we found that 35% (n"‰="‰109) and 7.7% (n"‰="‰24) had cognitive impairment and dementia, respectively, as defined by the Mini-Mental State Examination (â‰¤27 or â‰¤23, respectively). Patients with cognitive impairment were older, had lower levels of education, and had lower instrumental activities of daily living (IADL) scores than those without cognitive impairment. Multiple regression analysis revealed that age and IADL were associated with cognitive impairment in patients with hypertension. Regarding the treatment of hypertension, the office and home blood pressure levels, number of antihypertensive medications prescribed, and proportion of the use of each antihypertensive drug was equivalent between patients with and without cognitive impairment. Finally, patients with unrecognized cognitive impairment showed distinct clinical characteristics, including high antihypertensive medication burden and preserved IADL, when compared to hypertensive patients in the different cohorts of definitive mild cognitive impairment of a similar age. These findings suggest that older hypertensive patients are at a high risk of masked cognitive decline, even if they are functionally independent.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO