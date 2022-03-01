ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Buy or Sell: Auburn men's basketball chances in the NCAA Tournament

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Over the last handful of games for the Auburn men’s basketball team, it has been a mixed bag of outcomes. At times they look like the team could get back to their dominant ways. Other times they either lose or play an opponent extremely close.

Case in point, the team struggled against the Georgia Bulldogs. That came less than a week after blowing the doors off of the Alabama Crimson Tide. They played a struggling Florida Gators team close and ultimately lost that game. The very next time out, they cruised to a double-digit win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

Despite their recent up and downs, some experts still want you to buy into Auburn and Bruce Pearl in the NCAA Tournament. They have the talent, that is never been a question. Can they put it all together for six straight games to win the championship?

Dalen Cuff is buying the Auburn Tigers in the tourney.

I, more than most, believe in Auburn to win the national title. Its ability to play at pace, be comfortable in chaos and have arguably the best frontcourt in the nation in Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler present unique challenges. The Tigers’ struggles with shooting on the road in SEC play have been a bit concerning, but I think they’re going to learn from their late game losses at Arkansas and Florida. With a 10-1 price, I’m buying.

Verdict: Buy

One should believe with the play of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, this team should be poised for a long run in the tournament. If they can shoot a better percentage from behind the arc, you have to really like their chances in the postseason.

