More than 66,200 men have returned to Ukraine from abroad to join the fight against the Russian invasion, the country’s defence minister has said. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had urged citizens to defend the country after Russia launched an all-out attack last week.Men of military age have been barred from leaving Ukraine due to the war, which is estimated to have killed hundreds of civilians in its first 10 days. While more than one million have fled to escape the conflict, tens of thousands of Ukrainians are said to have poured across the border into the warzone to...

MILITARY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO