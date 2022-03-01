Repay Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $62.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $50.1 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $219.3 million.

Repay Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $296 million to $306 million.

_____

