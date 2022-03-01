Why Marie Osmond is Not Afraid of Tough

Click here to read the full article. Donny Osmond is content right now. The father of five sons, 12 grandchildren and married to his wife, Debbie, for more than 40 years, Osmond is happy doing Las Vegas residencies. But there was a time in his career when the world was filled with a lot more pressure and problems. Fortunately, he had a friend going through the same thing — pop superstar Michael Jackson. In an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six, Osmond opened up about his long friendship with Jackson. They first met as kids performing with their brothers in 1971...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO