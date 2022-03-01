ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers still waiting on decision from QB Aaron Rodgers

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09byVi_0eSrtJIe00

The calendar turned to March and the Green Bay Packers still don’t have a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the team is confident a decision on his future is coming soon.

At the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said there are “no new updates” on Rodgers, who is contemplating his future in football.

“Specifically with Aaron, I think he has a very tough process that he goes through to get ready for every season,” Gutekunst said. “It’s a big commitment, and he’s done that for a long time, and it certainly shows in the results. I think he feels he needs to do that to play at the level he plays at, and so I know that weighs on him. I think he’s going through that now.”

Gutekunst said the Packers are hopeful a decision is coming well before the start of the new league year on March 16.

“I would hope so, yeah, that’s the start of the new league year,” Gutekunst said. “There’s a lot of decisions that have to be made before that. So that would be helpful. I would think we’ll know something before that.”

The Packers must make decisions on several players – including receiver Davante Adams – before now and the start of the new league year. The team must also clear cap space to get under the salary cap by March 16.

Gutekunst said the team doesn’t have the financial side set in stone but the Packers are prepared for multiple different pathways based on Rodgers’ decision. A new deal would be expected if Rodgers does return. The Packers must bring down his cap number of $46.6 million in 2022.

Asked if any other teams have expressed interest in Rodgers, Gutekunst smiled and said no.

“Not a single person,” Gutekunst said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
The Spun

A ‘Wild’ Jimmy Garoppolo Rumor Was Heard At NFL Combine

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to make a move with their starting quarterback, but they are widely expected to move on from Jimmy G. and begin the Trey Lance era in 2022. Garoppolo has been mentioned for a couple of different teams, but one surprising trade destination could be emerging.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Response To Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

Tom Brady might be “retired” from the National Football League, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still keeping a close eye on the sport. Earlier this week, Brady’s tweet about the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash times went viral on social media. Brady responded to a...
NFL
The Spun

Carson Wentz Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Outcome

Trade rumors continue to swirl for Carson Wentz as we head deeper into the 2022 NFL offseason. The Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback had a rough finish to the 2021 regular season, with his AFC South team missing out on the playoffs in devastating fashion. Reports have surfaced this offseason, suggesting...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Scouting Combine#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Calvin Ridley quickly responded on Twitter to his NFL suspension for gambling

The Atlanta Falcons are going to be without star wide receiver Calvin Ridley for at least another season, and Ridley is already offering his own explanation. The NFL announced on Monday that it would be suspending Ridley indefinitely for at least the 2022 season after the league determined that Ridley gambled on NFL games while he was away from the Falcons. Ridley stepped away from football in October to focus on his mental health and did not rejoin the Falcons that season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Orlando Brown Jr. reportedly franchise tagged by the Kansas City Chiefs

Orlando Brown Jr. isn’t going anywhere. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly franchise tagged the left tackle. Now, Kansas City and Brown have until July 15 to agree to a longterm contract or he will play the 2022 season on his franchise tender. K.C. brought in Brown to be its mainstay at left tackle after releasing Eric Fisher before last season. It’s worked out for both parties. Brown wanted an opportunity to be a left tackle and the Chiefs needed an answer at that position.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL sets 2022 salary cap at $208.2 million

NFL teams will have a lot more money to spend in 2022 than they did last season. The salary cap will hit $208.2 million, up from the 2021 cap of $182.5 million. The cap last year was impacted by COVID-19. In 2020, the salary cap was $198.2 million. The league...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals could have hard, costly time getting Ryan Jensen from Bucs in free agency

Key members of the Cincinnati Bengals have made it clear the team will do whatever it takes to attack the offensive line this season. That has led some to speculate that Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, one of the biggest names slated to be a free agent, could be a target. He’s been consistently mentioned, even when experts whisper about the Bengals going after other guys.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Longtime athletic trainer Eric Sugarman fired by Vikings

The first tough decision by the new regime for the Minnesota Vikings is the firing of longtime athletic trainer Eric Sugarman. Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reported the news on Monday. According to Goessling, the decision came down with Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers post-2022 NFL Scouting Combine 4-round mock draft

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books. So how will it affect the Chargers’ draft plans?. Below are my latest four-round projections. The Chargers could go in various directions with their first-round pick, whether that be defensive tackle, cornerback, wide receiver, offensive tackle, or like they do here by addressing the edge defender room.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy