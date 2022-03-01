ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empty Bowls fundraiser event coming up this weekend; will Patton Oswalt show up?

All – including kind and generous non-local celebrities – are invited to stop by Moshier Community Art Center this Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6, 2022, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. to donate, pick out a beautiful bowl, and participate in a fun raffle for the ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser.

Moshier Art Center potters have donated original, handmade bowls to be gifted with your donation.

All proceeds benefit both the Highline Area and White Center Food Banks.

Empty Bowls events can be found around the country raising money to combat food insecurity.

“While we won’t be sharing a meal with you this year, we hope you will stop by to help support the Food Banks!”

WHAT: ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser event for local food banks

WHEN: Saturday, Mar. 5 & Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Moshier Community Art Center

COST: Minimum donation is $20.

And remember, if you can’t make it to this modified in-person event (perhaps you’re stuck on location elsewhere filming a movie or TV series), you can always:

And who knows? Maybe @PattonOswalt will show up (or donate online) this weekend!

Moshier Community Art Center is located at 430 S. 156th Street – only a short ride from Sea-Tac Airport (hint hint @pattonoswalt):

