DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday morning brought sporadic snow showers and several wet roads. “Coming from the airport, you know it was a little bumpy, but no build-up of snow yet,” said Katie George, who was running errands in the snow. But as the snow continued falling, the road conditions worsened. “We were just slipping and sliding a little bit,” said Charmaine Garcia. “Maybe try to stay in if you don’t have to be out.” Around 4 p.m., the snowy conditions caused a treacherous turn of events on I-25. Police reported at least six different pile-ups on I-25 between University and...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO