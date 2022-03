A local veteran has transitioned his passion for mopeds into a full-fledged, growing business. Brett McCoy, founder and CEO of Cornelius-based Huck Cycles, bought his first moped in 2019. He tried a couple of models, but found them to be too compact and cramped. That's when he decided to build one himself — previously working 12-hour days as a talent strategy executive at Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) and then focusing on the moped in the evenings. McCoy published his progress on Instagram, which proved to be an unexpected avenue to his first sales.

