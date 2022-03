When he landed in New Orleans in the early 1990s without a job or a place to stay, Shane Ingram pestered Emeril Lagasse every day for a place in his kitchen. By the time he had run out of money and options and was looking to jump back into a corporate hotel kitchen, Lagasse gave Ingram the ‘Yes’ he had been waiting for, setting him on a path that continues to this day.

DURHAM, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO