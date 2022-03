When the New York Rangers selected Kaapo Kakko with the second-overall pick in 2019, there were quite high expectations for the young forward. He was coming off a big year in Finland where he scored 22 goals and 38 points in 45 games for his men’s club TPS. This made his draft stock go much higher than the previous year, and as the seasons have come and gone, he just hasn’t lived up to the hype. Perhaps the time has come for the Rangers to trade their struggling young forward while there is still some solid potential left, and gain back some future, with a little bit of scoring now.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO