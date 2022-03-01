California Deputy Avoids Charges After Killing Black Homeless Man

Photo: Getty Images

A Southern California deputy will not be charged in the death of a Black homeless person he stopped for jaywalking , The Atlanta Black Star reports.

Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Eduardo Duran fatally shot 42-year-old Kurt Andreas Reinhold in September 2020, in San Clemente while Reinhold was allegedly experiencing a mental health crisis. According to a statement from District Attorney Todd Spitzer , Reinhold grabbed another deputy's gun during the arrest, prompting the deputy to shoot the unsheltered man.

Assistant District Attorney Stephen McGreevy says the recently-concluded investigation found "substantial evidence that [Duran’s] actions were reasonable and justified under the circumstances when he shot and killed Reinhold," per The Washington Post .

Reinhold was reportedly caught crossing the street during a red light, but Duran did not see him commit the offense. He asked Israel if he had "probable cause" to arrest him, but the report didn't say if Israel established that. Duran proceeded anyways, according to authorities.

When Duran and Israel approached Reinhold, they got into an argument that escalated into the deputies pulling the unsheltered man out of the street, the DA's Office says. During the struggle, Reinhold reached for Israel's gun, and after a warning, Duran opened fire on Reinhold, according to the report.

Reinhold's family, who filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Orange County, called authorities' account of the events inaccurate.

"This was a racially motivated stop aimed at harassing Mr. Reinhold, nothing more," according to a statement from the family. "The deputies’ escalating tactics — including having a Taser drawn and tackling Mr. Reinhold to the ground — directly contributed to the deputies’ unlawful use of deadly force against a man who was unarmed and had not committed a crime."

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

