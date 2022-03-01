ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump Had Several Calls With Lawyer on Jan. 6, Committee Says

By Jake Thomas
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the House probe turns to Trump, it's demanding documents and testimony from a lawyer who spoke with the president the day of the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 287

Hope Hathaway
7d ago

All those Republicans now running for office who were involved in the attempt to overturn the election should be removed from the ticket, pending the committee results. Those still in office once those results are in, should be removed if not innocent.

Reply(20)
61
Peter Ho
7d ago

Trump: I don't know any insurrectionists. I don't know who they are. There might be pictures of me on January 6th with insurrectionists but I take pictures with a lot of people.

Reply(2)
25
queen of sarcasm
7d ago

I’m sure he was just chit chatting because he was bored.....maybe he wanted to exchange recipes or ask how they were feeling. 🙄🙄🙄

Reply
14
Related
Washington Post

Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve

Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve. His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party’s selection of candidates for state and federal offices. This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive.
POTUS
POLITICO

Opinion | How Merrick Garland May Have Laid a Trap for Biden

Ankush Khardori, an attorney and former federal prosecutor, is a Politico Magazine contributing editor. Last week, the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his financial dealings suffered a major upheaval when the two lead prosecutors handling the investigation abruptly resigned. It appears that Alvin Bragg, the newly elected district attorney who took over for Cy Vance at the start of the year, disputed the prosecutors’ conclusion that there is sufficient evidence at this time to criminally charge Trump with some form of business fraud. Bragg’s belief is not surprising, since, from the start, there were serious legal and evidentiary challenges for the investigation. Last week’s developments in Manhattan do not necessarily mean that Trump is in the clear with the office, but they provide further reason to doubt that he will ultimately be criminally charged.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
MSNBC

Why Trump hiding classified docs at his sleaze palace could help Merrick Garland

The National Archives has asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether former President Donald Trump unlawfully handled government records. The request followed the news this week that Trump had to turn over 15 boxes of documents he had improperly brought to Mar-a-Lago from the White House. Those materials reportedly included purported “love letters” (Trump’s words) from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, a map Trump infamously marked up to support his incorrect prediction of Hurricane Dorian’s path in 2019, and potentially classified documents.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cleta Mitchell
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
Washington Times

Poll asks Americans: Should Trump run again?

So will former President Donald Trump run for president again in 2024? The question haunts his rivals, delights his fans and lends a steady stream of story possibilities to the news media. Now comes a CBS News poll released Tuesday that has queried the public about whether Mr. Trump should...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump kept hearing his fraud claims were false — but those he trusted kept saying they weren’t

One of the most important moments in Donald Trump’s political career was the moment he won the 2016 presidential election. I mean, that’s obviously true from the standpoint that it meant he became the 45th president of the United States. But it was true, too, because it was the payoff of a very specific bet he’d made as he was running for president: that he was right and the experts were wrong.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The House Committee#U S Justice Department#The U S Supreme Court#The Justice Department#Mypillow Ceo#White House
Salon

Donald Trump Jr. sued for witness intimidation

Donald Trump Jr. has been officially served with court papers in a lawsuit brought by former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman for witness intimidation and retaliation. Vindman announced earlier this month that he is also suing Rudy Giuliani, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Trump White House official Julia Hahn.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
825K+
Followers
85K+
Post
769M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy