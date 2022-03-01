Donald Trump Had Several Calls With Lawyer on Jan. 6, Committee Says
As the House probe turns to Trump, it's demanding documents and testimony from a lawyer who spoke with the president the day of the...www.newsweek.com
All those Republicans now running for office who were involved in the attempt to overturn the election should be removed from the ticket, pending the committee results. Those still in office once those results are in, should be removed if not innocent.
Trump: I don't know any insurrectionists. I don't know who they are. There might be pictures of me on January 6th with insurrectionists but I take pictures with a lot of people.
I’m sure he was just chit chatting because he was bored.....maybe he wanted to exchange recipes or ask how they were feeling. 🙄🙄🙄
