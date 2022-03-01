OSHA Written Safety Plans

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land Line Media

International Roadcheck vehicle inspections set for May 17-19

Mark your calendars. One thing you might be doing May 17-19 is stopping for an International Roadcheck motor vehicle inspection. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance is organizing the 72-hour high-visibility, high-volume commercial motor vehicle inspection and enforcement initiative. Commercial motor vehicle inspectors in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will conduct North American Standard Inspections of commercial motor vehicles and drivers at weigh and inspection stations, on roving patrols, and at temporary inspection sites.
Footwear News

Target Eliminates Mask Mandate for Customers and Employees

Click here to read the full article. As COVID-19 cases wane across the country, Target is no longer requiring customers or employees to wear masks in stores. The big-box chain is one of the first major retailers to eliminate its mask mandate, as states across the U.S. make similar moves. “As cases continue to decline across the country, Target will not require our U.S. team members or guests to wear masks, as local regulations allow,” read an FAQ section on the company’s website announcing the change. “We’ll follow all state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage our team members and guests...
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Driving deaths spiked during the pandemic, official National Highway Transportation Safety Administration numbers confirm

Grim statistics released Wednesday by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration confirm what safety officials have been saying all along: 2020 was the deadliest year on the nation's roads since 2007. The report shows drinking or distracted driving, speeding, and not wearing seat belts are the major culprits. The sharp...
Land Line Media

FMCSA proposes debarring suspended trucking company

Earlier this month, CAT Transportation Inc. and its owner Michael Chaves were suspended by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. FMCSA has additionally proposed debarring Chaves and his former East Providence, R.I.-based trucking company, according to a U.S. DOT Office of Inspector General news release. In August 2019, Chaves, who...
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon Legislature clears bill to plan for fuel tank safety

Most of the state's liquid fuels are stored on a 6-mile stretch of unstable soil along the Willamette River in PortlandThe Oregon Legislature has approved a bill to spur planning around the impact of a major earthquake on fuels stored along a 6-mile stretch of the Willamette River in Northwest Portland. Senate Bill 1567 goes to Gov. Kate Brown after a House vote of 50-7 on Friday, March 4. The Senate cleared the bill earlier in the week, 23-2. The bill would require owners to assess how vulnerable the storage tanks would be to a major earthquake off the Oregon...
beckershospitalreview.com

HHS further delays rule that could void thousands of regulations

HHS will further delay the start date on a rule that would require the department to eliminate existing regulations after 10 years unless the department reviewed them and could justify keeping the regulation in place, according to an March 3 Federal Register notice. The Securing Updated and Necessary Statutory Evaluations...
abovethelaw.com

Davis Polk Responds To The New Associate Compensation Scale

So how would DPW respond to no longer being the clubhouse leader?. Well, yesterday the firm announced they were matching the Cravath scale. Which is good news for those midlevel and senior associates who will see some extra cash with this new comp grid. The new scale is as follows:
