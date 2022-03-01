OSHA Written Safety Plans

Click here to read the full article. As COVID-19 cases wane across the country, Target is no longer requiring customers or employees to wear masks in stores. The big-box chain is one of the first major retailers to eliminate its mask mandate, as states across the U.S. make similar moves. “As cases continue to decline across the country, Target will not require our U.S. team members or guests to wear masks, as local regulations allow,” read an FAQ section on the company’s website announcing the change. “We’ll follow all state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage our team members and guests...

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO