Mart Production/Pexels (Canva Pro license.) It's no secret that homelessness is a significant problem that affects hundreds of thousands of people across the country. In a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, it was revealed that more than 326,000 people slept in homeless shelters on any given night in 2021. However, this figure does not account for the tens of thousands of additional homeless who choose to live in encampments or regularly sleep on the streets and other public locations.

10 DAYS AGO