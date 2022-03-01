ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

'New Orleans Is Back, Baby': Mayor Cantrell Celebrates Return Of Mardi Gras

By Sarah Tate
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

New Orleans is back, baby, and so is Mardi Gras.

After the 2021 celebrations were canceled by the pandemic , Mardi Gras returned in full force in 2022 for the first full-dress since 2020. Parade routes may have been shorter than in previous years due to not enough police, WWLTV reports, but that didn't stop crowds from flocking to the streets to watch back-to-back parades and marches around New Orleans on Tuesday (March 1).

One such reveler was Mayor LaToya Cantrell , who welcomed locals and visitors alike to the city after a tough two years away from the celebrations. When asked what it means to have Mardi Gras return the streets, Cantrell, calling New Orleans a "world class city," said it points to the city's resiliency, per WDSU .

"This means that the spirit of this city is alive," she said. "The people of this city are resilient. They've done everything necessary to ensure Mardi Gras returned to the streets of the city of New Orleans 2022. The progress will be sustained, there's so much more to come. The city of New Orleans is back, baby."

Check out the tweets below to see some of the Mardi Gras celebrations happening around New Orleans.

New Orleans, LA
